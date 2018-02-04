Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United yesterday and slipped into the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season.

Romelu Lukaku kicked off the scoring for the hosts in the second half with a close-range volley, before United were handed a penalty kick.

Alexis Sanchez - on home debut for the Red Devils - saw his spot kick saved, but converted the rebound to ensure Jose Mourinho's men took all three points.

There were 74,742 fans at the Theatre of Dreams yesterday, with Town's impressive away support making all the noise in the iconic stadium.

