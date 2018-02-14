Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town will be relegated from the Premier League this season.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion defender believes the Seagulls will stay up and it will be Town, Swansea City and Watford who finish in the bottom three this campaign.

Lawrenson is also concerned about Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, but believes the form of Ryan Shawcross and the goals of Daniel Sturridge should see both sides book their spot in next year's top flight.

In an interview with the Argus, Lawrenson said: "I think there will be a team in the last five or six fixtures that won't win a game and quite honestly that could be anybody.

"Stoke worry me, although it looks like they've got a bit of fighting spirit back and Shawcross looks like he's starting to be the player that he was because they've seriously missed him in terms of his competitiveness.

"I still think Swansea will go down. They've lost two players in Ayew and Fer out for the rest of the season. They've had a really good run but what follows a good run when you're at the bottom? Another bad run.

"So I'm going Huddersfield, Swansea and I'm tempted to say West Brom but I think Sturridge might get them some goals if he can stay fit, which will be a bit of a Lazarus moment for him.

"My third would be a little bit left field. Watford, only because they've got this model where they basically have two managers every season and if one doesn't particularly work, they bring a new one in and he does work.

"But I just feel that they seem to have lost the soul of the club.

"I just look at them and think they could well be that team that loses the last six games and falls into the abyss."

On his former side Brighton, Lawrenson said: "I think Brighton will stay up. Chris [Hughton] has never been under pressure and that's a really good thing from the club's point of view.

"You're not reading in the newspapers that his job's under pressure. I think that comes from the top and Tony Bloom knows that he's got a good manager. If they finish 17th, they've absolutely swam the channel."