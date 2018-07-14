Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to a disappointing 3-0 pre-season defeat to Accrington Stanley today.

A Kayden Jackson brace and a Sean McConville free kick won it for the League One outfit, who had put Town under pressure throughout the match.

Fortunately for the Terriers it is still the pre-season and David Wagner's men will much fitter and more switched on when the Premier League campaign begins against Chelsea in less than a month's time.

The head coach once again used the match to give game time to nearly all the available members of his first-team squad, as he did against Bury FC at Gigg Lane on Tuesday.

New signing Erik Durm, who joined the Terriers from Borussia Dortmund last night, did not feature for Town, but will begin pre-season training in earnest with his new team mates in the next week.

Juninho Bacuna too was not selected by the boss after picking up a knock against the Shakers.

Elias Kachunga was available for his first minutes of pre-season, while Danny Williams is still returning from injury and was not involved.

The home side started brightly in Lancashire, and had the first effort through Jordan Clark after good build up down the left, but an excellent block by Jon Gorenc Stankovic allowed Ben Hamer to collect.

The visitors started to hold on to the ball better, but could not create any clear-cut opportunities in the opening 10 minutes.

Stanley on the other hand had another golden opportunity to take the lead through Ross Sykes, but the centre back could only head a McConville free kick wide of the post.

After a sluggish start, Town began to click into gear, with Alex Pritchard starting to find space in between the Stanley lines.

The creative midifelder was the first Terrier to test Jonny Maxted in the Accrington net with a skimming drive from 25 yards, but the former Guiseley keeper made a smart stop down to his left.

Philip Billing could not do the same with his free kick from a similar distance and Accringotn used the goal kick to build from the back, working the ball up the field down the left.

After winning a throw in, Stanley moved the ball quickly, allowing Billy Kee time to pick out Jackson with a through pass.

The Braford-born striker made no mistake with the finish, bending his effort past Hamer and into the bottom corner.

Town looked to hit back immediately after conceding, but found a red wall of Accrington bodies between themselves and the net.

And it was the hosts once again who made Town pay in the final minutes of the first half, when Jackson latched on to Florent Hadergjonaj's severely under hit back pass to round Hamer and score.

In addition, Christopher Schindler had gone off injured for the Terriers minutes before the strike – a big loss for Town both in this match and at this stage in the pre-season.

Wagner made three changes at half time, bringing on Abdelhamid Sabiri and Lewis O'Brien for Jonathan Hogg and Sean Scanell, while switching Hamer for Joel Coleman in goal.

More changes followed on the 60-minute mark for Town as the Premier League side looked to cut the deficit in their second pre-season match.

The changes almost made the difference immediately, but Steve Mounie's header from a corner floated harmlessly over the bar.

The switches did help Wagner's men press higher up the field however and Tom Ince was next to try his luck from distance, but his shot fizzed wide of the post in front of the home support.

John Coleman's League One outfit dropped deeper in the second period, allowing Town space to create in front of the back four, but the Terriers could not take advantage of their dominance of both possession and position.

And the game was all wrapped up by McConville in the 83 minute, when the midfielder bent a close-range free kick into the bottom corner after Mounie had bundled over his man on the edge of the area.

Elias Kachunga almost pulled one back for Town at the death, but his vicious volley was well kept out by Maxted.

There was one last chance for the hosts, but McConville's effort from the edge of the area zipped over Coleman's bar.

Town were not at the races today, but a match in the searing Lancashire heat will work in favour of the Terriers in terms of fitness.

Wagner's men now head to Germany to continue their preparations, with friendlies against Dynamo Dresden and SV Darmstadt 98 scheduled either side of the Interwetten Cup in Essen.

Town teams

First XI : Hamer, J. Williams, Schindler, Stankovic, Hadergjonaj, Hogg, Billing, Scannell, Prithcard, Quaner, Depoitre.

Second XI : Coleman, Smith, Kongolo, Hefele, Lowe, Sabiri, Daly, Kachunga, Ince, O'Brien, Mounie.

Subs : Rosario, Edmonds-Green.