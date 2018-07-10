Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a comfortable victory over Bury FC in their first pre-season match of the summer.

The Terriers went ahead in the first period through Alex Pritchard, before second-half strikes from Rajiv van La Parra, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Matty Daly put the contest out of reach for the Shakers.

David Wagner picked a different sides for each half in Town's summer opener, with 22 players in total being used by the head coach.

Town started the game strongly in the first half, with Philip Billing finding pockets of space in front of the Bury line.

That allowed the Danish midfielder to pick out long-range passes and consistently switch the play for Town, while handing Alex Pritchard more space in between the Bury lines.

Bury were happy to allow Town time on the ball and looked to hit the Terriers through the counter.

Terence Kongolo and Christopher Schindler however linked well to keep the hosts quiet, with only one or two half-chances dropping for the hosts in the first half.

One of those chances fell to Tom Miller from a corner.

The Bury defender found himself open after a deep corner flew past everyone in the box, and his improvised, acrobatic effort fizzed just wide of Ben Hamer's far post – a left of for the Premier League Terrriers.

The Bury pressure didn't last long however, and the visitors went in front after 23 minutes through Alex Pritchard.

Some good build up down the left allowed Tom Ince time on the ball and the former Liverpool man picked a delicious pass down the channel for Pritchard, who smashed the ball home past ex-Town stopper Joe Murphy with aplomb.

Jordan Williams went close again for Town shortly after when another move down the left sprung the Bury defence, but the 18-year-old's effort was hit straight at the keeper.

A third chance created down the left came through Ince, but the winger shanked his shot across goal and out of play.

Bury built into the half, but could not create any clear-cut chances against the Terriers, with captain Schindler and Kongolo holding down the fort.

There was a worry for Town late in the half when the record signing went down after producing another great challenge, but the Dutch defender did get back to his feet on the ref's whistle and the head coach confirmed after the match that the knock was not as bad as it first looked.

The second half began at a higher tempo than the first, with Town's 11 sets of fresh legs clearly making the difference against the League Two side.

And after three minutes the dominant Terriers added to their lead.

Chris Lowe broke free down the left hand side and fired in a cross, which van La Parra latched on to beautifully, steering a fierce volley onto the under side of the bar and in.

Town began to turn the screw just before the hour mark and it was an inevitability that the Premier League side would find a third goal.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic was the creator, playing a defence-splitting pass to Lowe on the left.

The German full back whipped in a cross for the lively Sabiri to finish with his head, making it 3-0 to the Terriers.

The scoring was completed by 17-year-old Daly, who converted Collin Quaner's cutback into the Bury net with a calm finish in the box.

The hosts had the last effort of the game through Gold Omotayo, but Joel Coleman denied the substitute with a firm hand at his near post.

The comfortable victory sets Town up well for the rest of pre-season and will give the new signings a first flavour of what it means to play for the Terriers.

Next up for Town is the weekend clash with Accrington Stanley, a match the Terriers won by a solitary goal in last year's pre-season.

First half: Hamer, J. Williams, Kongolo, Schindler, Hadergjonaj, Billing, Bacuna, Ince, Pritchard, Scannell, Mounie.

Second half: Coleman, Lowe, Hefele, Stankovic, Smith, Hogg, Sabiri, van La Parra, M. Daly, Quaner, Depoitre.