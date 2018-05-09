The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town secured their Premier League status for a second season with a dramatic 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Terriers produced a sensational defensive performance to hold the star-studded Blues to a draw and will be meeting them once again in the top flight next season.

Laurent Depoitre kicked off the scoring in the capital before a freak Marcos Alonso goal brought last season's champions level.

Town held on however and thoroughly deserve a second year in the top tier with their second exceptional performance in a row.

Head coach David Wagner made three changes to the side that heroically earned a point at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with Philip Billing, Rajiv van La Parra and Laurent Depoitre taking the places of Florent Hadergjonaj, Alex Pritchard and Steve Mounie.

The shape that worked so well against champions Manchester City was retained, with the changes in personnel made to freshen up the Terriers' weary legs.

Despite sticking to the proven method, Town were under pressure from the first minute at Stamford Bridge, with last season's champions having their first effort on target after five minutes.

Skipper Smith found himself out of position chasing a ball up field and allowed Alonso space in behind.

Cesc Fabregas picked out the ex-Fiorentina man whose driven effort was palmed away by Jonas Lossl.

Minutes later, Willian wriggled free on the edge of the box, but could not test Lossl in the same manner as his team mate, dragging his shot wide.

The hosts dominated the first 10 minutes, creating their best chance from a Fabregas corner.

The ex-Barcelona man's ball was won by captain Cesar Azpilicueta on the front post, but centre-back partner Antonio Rudiger could not convert the flick on despite being unmarked two yards from goal.

After a let off from the home side, Town built into the game and began to frustrate Chelsea by breaking up play with some tenacious tackling.

Alvaro Morata brought a save out of Lossl on the half hour mark, but Town were dealing with the London club's attacking outlets much better than in the first, frantic few minutes.

But the Terriers' hard work to battle back into the match was almost undone on the stroke of half time when van La Parra was dispossessed in his own half.

The Dutch winger was looking for a foul, but the referee's whistle never came, allowing N'golo Kante to slip in Morata beyond Town's defensive line.

The Spaniard turned Christopher Schindler and rounded Lossl, but could only roll the ball across the face of goal with his effort.

Luckily for Town, none of his team mates were gambling on the back post and Wagner's men went into the break 45 minutes from survival.

After the break Town started brightly, but it was Chelsea who had the first effort, with Rudiger heading over a Willian cross.

But then Stamford Bridge exploded.

After Chelsea's Brazilian winger thought he was fouled by Lowe and Schindler, Mooy took control of the situation, picking out a superb ball for Depoitre.

The Belgian striker got their ahead of Willy Caballero before lifting the ball over the grounded Rudiger and into the back of the empty net.

Pandemonium ensued in the Town end, with the Terriers 40 minutes and a two-goal cushion away from a second season in the top flight of English football.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But the game became nervy once again for the travelling fans when the hosts pulled one back in the most fortunate of ways.

After flooding forward, the hosts whipped a hopeful ball into the area.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, who was colossal on the day, was there to get rid of the danger, but his clearance hit Alonso flush in the face before floating inside Lossl's left-hand post. Disaster for the Terriers.

The Town line dropped deeper and deeper in the second period, with Chelsea substitute Eden Hazard pulling strings for the hosts.

A goal for Antonio Conte's side seemed inevitable with wave after wave of blue attack on Lossl's net and it almost came with seven minutes to go.

A Chelsea corner caused havoc in the Town area, and after almost every Town man had thrown his body on the line, Christensen nodded goalwards.

As Town heads went into their hands, Lossl's hand went towards the ball and the Danish keeper pulled off a quite astonishing save to keep the scores level in the capital – the ball rebounding and being cleared by a Town boot.

The stopper then denied Morata from short distance with another fine save, palming th fiercely-struck strike to safety.

Chelsea pushed and pushed, but Town dug in, putting in the dogged, backs-to-the-wall performance that epitomised the Terrier spirit.

And that spirit brought them a second season when referee Lee Mason blew his final whistle after six minutes of added time.

Ecstasy ensued in Town's small corner of west London and those celebrations will continue well into the night – both in the capital and West Yorkshire.