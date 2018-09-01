Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed an excellent away point against Everton today at Goodison Park.

Philip Billing headed the Terriers in front in the first period before the Toffees' own nodded effort through Dominic Calvert-Lewin levelled the scores two minutes later.

The hosts stepped up the pressure in the final five minutes but were repelled by the visitors, who had not been outclassed at any point in the game, despite Everton spending close to £100m over the summer.

Head coach David Wagner made two changes to the side which drew to Cardiff City last weekend, with Jonas Lossl replacing the injured Ben Hamer in goal.

Chris Lowe was also selected in place of the suspended Jonathan Hogg as the boss opted for a five-man defence at Goodison Park.

Everton fielded a much-changed backline due to the injuries to Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka, with Mason Holgate and Kurt Zouma starting in the heart of the Toffees' back four.

And it was the Chelsea loanee who went closest early on, flashing a 35-yard strike past Lossl's post.

The Dane had the effort covered, but the first shot of the match brought gasps from the Everton faithful.

Shortly afterwards a move from Marco Silva's men allowed Seamus Coleman time in the box, but the Blues' skipper dragged his effort wide of the post.

Steve Mounie hit the target with a left-footed effort at the other end moments later, but the Benin international's effort did not bring a goal, just a smattering of sarcastic cheers from the away end as Town recorded what was only their 17th shot of the Premier League campaign.

The Terriers grew in confidence as the first half continued on an even keel, with Wagner's side getting into some good areas but failing to pick out the right pass in the final third.

Everton on the other hand were enjoying the majority of possession and shots, but did not dominate Town in the way the home crowd was demanding.

Turkish striker Cenk Tosun did flash a fizzing strike narrowly over Lossl's bar from the corner of the area, but the keeper was in position to watch the ball fly over harmlessly.

And Town punished the hosts for their lack of control on the game, with Billing adjusting his body to direct a deflected Chris Lowe corner past Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net.

Yorkshire's only Premier League side were ahead for all of two minutes however as Everton replied immediately through Calvert-Lewin.

The Toffees' Barcelona import Lucas Digne beat Florent Hadergjonaj on the host's left side and whipped a cross perfectly on to the head of Calvert-Lewin, who generated enough power to beat the out-stretched hand of Lossl.

The first-half turnaround could have been completed within another two minutes, but Christopher Schindler's excellent block redirected Theo Walcott's lowe half volley off target, much to the relief of the travelling support.

Academy product Calvert-Lewin almost doubled his headed goal tally for the day at the close of the half, but he could not get over the floated cross as it sailed over the crossbar.

Mounie was first to test either keeper in the second half with a driven effort held by Pickford, but both sides were frustrated by the other for large portions of the final 45.

Everton came close to settling the tie was in the 75th minute, when substitute Ademola Lookman broke through the Town defence down the right.

The winger, who was on loan at RB Leipzig last season, flashed a dangerous cross into the area, but Gylfi Sigurdsson could not stretch his frame enough to poke home from six yards.

The hosts knocked on the door again with 10 minutes to go, but Calvert-Lewin once again put a header over the bar following an Everton corner.

And Tosun spurned an even better chance for the Evertonians with minutes left on the clock.

Oumar Niasse put a deep Toffees corner back into a good area with three minutes to go, picking out Tosun in the process.

But the 27-year-old could not contort his body in such a way as to put his header on target, with the ball looping harmlessly over the frame from eight yards out.

Everton attempted to put more pressure on the visitors in the final minutes, but Town held on well to scoop a good away point on Merseyside.

The draw will lift spirits ahead of the international break, with Town looking likely to have every player fit and ready to go after the two-week interval.