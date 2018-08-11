Load mobile navigation
GALLERY: Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC

Check out the photographs from Huddersfield Town's opening Premier League fixture

  1. Pedro (11) of Chelsea scores the 3rd goal during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.1 of 41
  2. Pedro (11) of Chelsea scores the 3rd goal during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.2 of 41
  3. Pedro (11) of Chelsea celebrates his goal with team mate Eden Hazard during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.3 of 41
  4. Chelsea's Jorginho sends Huddersfield's Ben Hamer the wrong way to score his team's second goal from the penalty spot Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.4 of 41
  5. Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy heads the ball forward Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.5 of 41
  6. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.6 of 41
  7. Referee Chris Kavanagh Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.7 of 41
  8. Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy gets the ball past Chelsea's Ross Barkley Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.8 of 41
  9. Huddersfield's Steve Mounie heads the ball to Alex Pritchard Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.9 of 41
  10. Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town & N'Golo Kante of Chelsea in action during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.10 of 41
  11. Steve Mounie of Huddersfield Town heads for goal againstf Chelsea during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.11 of 41
  12. Steve Mounie of Huddersfield Town is blocked by Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.12 of 41
  13. Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield Town in action against Chelsea during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.13 of 41
  14. Terence Kongoloof Huddersfield Town & Pedro of Chelsea in action during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.14 of 41
  15. Chelsea's Manager Maurizio Sarri causes a media frenzy Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.15 of 41
  16. Chelsea's Manager Maurizio Sarri Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.16 of 41
  17. Huddersfield's Manager David Wagner Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.17 of 41
  18. Chelsea's Manager Maurizio Sarri Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.18 of 41
  19. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: N'golo Kante of Chelsea scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)19 of 41
  20. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: N'golo Kante of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)20 of 41
  21. Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reacts during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 11, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.21 of 41
  22. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: N'golo Kante of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)22 of 41
  23. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Kepa of Chelsea carries the ball during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)23 of 41
  24. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Maurizio Sarri, Manager of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)24 of 41
  25. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Chris Lowe of Huddersfield Town looks dejected as Chelsea are awarded a penalty during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)25 of 41
  26. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Jorginho of Chelsea scores a penalty for his team's second goal past Ben Hamer of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)26 of 41
  27. Steve Mounie of Huddersfield Town is blocked by Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.27 of 41
  28. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Chris Lowe of Huddersfield Town runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)28 of 41
  29. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Jorginho of Chelsea scores a penalty for his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)29 of 41
  30. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town passes the ball during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)30 of 41
  31. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Ben Hamer of Huddersfield in action during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)31 of 41
  32. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Ben Hamer of Huddersfield in action during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)32 of 41
  33. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)33 of 41
  34. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield in action during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)34 of 41
  35. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Jorginho of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)35 of 41
  36. Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town & Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Premier League match @ the John Smiths Stadium 11/08/18 (Pic by Graham Crowther) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.36 of 41
  37. Huddersfield's Philip Billing in action Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.37 of 41
  38. Huddersfield's Alex Pritchard thought he should have been awarded a penalty for this clash with Chelsea's David Luiz Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.38 of 41
  39. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Match officials walk out prior to the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)39 of 41
  40. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Players walk out prior to the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)40 of 41
  41. Huddersfield's Steve Mounie heads the ball to Alex Pritchard Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC 11/08/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.41 of 41
