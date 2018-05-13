Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on a day of celebrations at the John Smith's Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the day for the visitors, but it didn't spoil the party atmosphere for the Terriers, who booked a second season in the Premier League with the draw at Chelsea earlier in the week.

The Arsenal fans were also in a celebratory mood in West Yorkshire, with manager Arsene Wenger taking charge of his last Gunners match after nearly 22 years of service.

His opposite number – Town head coach David Wagner - made four changes to the side that confirmed their top-flight status for a second season against Chelsea in midweek, with Tommy Smith making way for Florent Hadergjonaj at right back.

Philip Billing and Rajiv van La Parra made way for Alex Pritchard and Tom Ince, while Steve Mounie was selected to lead the line over Wednesday's goalscorer Laurent Depoitre.

Town started brightly in the summer sun and dominated the opening exchanges, not letting the visitors have much possession in West Yorkshire.

And the first chance came in the first few minutes, with Mounie heading Hadergjonaj's cross back across David Ospina – the Chilean making a good save to deny the Benin international.

Town's second chance came moments after Aaron Ramsey had curled Arsenal's first effort into the hands of Jonas Lossl.

A goalmouth scramble ensued following a corner for the hosts, but Christopher Schindler's final effort was blocked and eventually collected by the Gunners' goalkeeper.

Town continued to flood forward and wasted a glorious opportunity on the 10-minute mark.

Hadergjonaj found Pritchard in behind the Arsenal back four, before the ex-Norwich City man pulled back for an unmarked Ince in the box.

The winger took a touch and shot from six yards out, but blazed his effort over the bar and into the travelling supporters.

Minutes later, Ince fired wide after more good work from Pritchard to carve out the chance.

The Gunners' first chance of note came from a corner half way through the first period, with the ball taking a flick at the front post before falling for Sead Kolasinac.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina defender couldn't bring the ball under his control however, and toe-poked wide of an open goal.

That effort was followed shortly by a Henrikh Mkhitaryan half-volley, which deflected just wide of Lossl's post.

The warning signs were there for the hosts and shortly before half time they were 1-0 down.

Aubameyang finished off the move with a sliding finish on the back post, but it was the intricate passing of Mkhitaryan, Alexandre Lacazette and skipper Aaron Ramsey that opened up the Terriers and allowed the former Borussia Dortmund man space on the back post.

After the break, Town once again took control of the match, looking to break Arsenal down with some quick build-up play down either flank.

The first chance came on the hour mark, with Mooy picking out Pritchard in the centre of the park.

The attacking midfielder then slipped in Ince, whose effort would have crept into the far corner had Ospina not made an excellent fingertip save low to his left.

Lossl was also busier in the second half, making two saves from former Lyon forward Lacazette and substitute Danny Welbeck.

Shortly afterwards, another chance dropped to midfield linchpin Mooy on the half volley after Hadergjonaj had picked him out superbly on the right side of the area.

The Australia international – who is almost certainly heading to the World Cup in the summer – swivelled and struck a fierce effort across Ospina in the Arsenal net, with his sweet strike flicking off the bar and behind.

There was just enough time for substitute Depoitre to find the target with a header, but Ospina was once again there to deny Town a fairytale finish to a miraculous season.

After a short pitch invasion, the Town players were back out for their lap of honour – one which was thoroughly deserved and enjoyed by all the fans at the John Smith's Stadium.

Although thoughts will inevitably turn to next season pretty swiftly, it's time to look back and celebrate what this side have achieved this season.

They were tipped to be down by Christmas, written off by all, but they've done it.

These players and backroom staff deserve their summer off and these fans will be here when they return for another season of Premier League football in August.