Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's chances of Premier League survival were dealt a blow today as the Terriers slumped to a 2-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Crystal Palace.

James Tomkins put the visitors ahead in the first half before Luka Milivojevic doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the second period.

Town were below par on the day, with the Terriers having their first shot on target in the 81 minute.

Head coach David Wagner made just one change to the side which drew 0-0 with Swansea City last week, with Collin Quaner stepping in for Rajiv van la Parra in midfield.

On a snowy afternoon in West Yorkshire, Town started the game sluggishly, being caught cold by Palace in the opening exchanges.

The visitors went close in the second minute after a corner, but no Eagles player could get a decisive strike on goal as the ball pinballed around the Town box.

And Palace went even closer minutes later, with Milivojevic clipping a free kick just wide of the scrambling Jonas Lossl's post.

In the 23 minute, Palace punished the Terriers for their poor start.

Serbia international Milivojevic whipped in the visitors' third corner of the afternoon, with the ball dropping on to the toe of Tomkins.

The centre back's first half-volleyed effort was brilliantly kept out by Lossl, but the Danish stopper was unable to deny the defender with his follow-up.

Town did not have a shot of their own in the first half despite racking up 58 per cent of possession, with Palace happy to sit back and soak up the Terriers' pressure.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Town pressing forward on the snow-swept turf, looking for the crucial equaliser but failing to create any clear-cut chances.

And it was the leading visitors who carved the first opportunity of the half from another corner.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen climbed to head the set-piece clear, but misjudged the flight of the ball.

His minor flick carried the delivery through to the unmarked Tomkins at the back post.

The goalscorer brought the ball under control and fizzed an effort back across Lossl.

The Terriers' keeper – who will become a permanent signing in the summer – was left stranded, but Benin international Steve Mounie was on hand to clear off the line.

And Mounie almost made a telling contribution at the other end moments later, but his left-footed shot after a Florent Hadergjonaj cross was fired on the wrong side of Wayne Hennessey's post.

That was as good as it got for Town on the day, as the Terriers found themselves two goals down in the 67 minute after Andros Townsend burst into the box - being tracked by Zanka.

The Danish defender slid in to nick the ball away from the England winger, but mistimed his challenge, sending Townsend tumbling in the box.

Referee Mike Dean had no choice but to point to the spot and Milivojevic duly converted to record his seventh Premier League goal of the season.

Town battled hard in tricky conditions to get back into the game, with substitute van la Parra testing Hennessey before firing another shot wide, but Palace saw out the rest of the match comfortably against the sloppy Terriers.

In the dying minutes it could have got even better for the visitors when Cabaye lined up a half-volley from the edge of the box, but Lossl got a firm hand on the ball to keep the score at 2-0.

The defeat sees Town head into the international break 15 in the Premier League table with seven matches to go, but 16 and 17th-placed West Ham United and Southampton have a game in hand on the Terriers.

Palace on the other hand climb out of the relegation zone and go one point and one place behind Town.