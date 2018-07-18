The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town put in a solid performance and almost snatched victory right at the end in a 0-0 draw with 2.Bundesliga Dynamo Dresden on Russelsheim.

It was an encouraging show from David Wagner 's side in sultry conditions and against a lively German outfit who countered well.

Terence Kongolo caught the eye for Town, who could have won it right at the end when Scott Malone and Abdelhamid Sabiri were denied at close quarters and Alex Pritchard fired over from a tight angle.

After temperatures touching 30 degrees during the day, it was still warm around kick-off, with an estimated 500 Dresden fans making the trip to Russelsheim.

Town had Michael Hefele in the starting line-up against his old club and the boss him alongside Kongolo in the middle of a back four featuring Tommy Smith at right back and Chris Lowe on the left.

Phil Billing and Jonathan Hogg anchored the defence with Elias Kachunga , now back in action after last season's lay-off, playing as the No10 behind Steve Mounie up front.

Rajiv van La Parra got the start on the left, with Collin Quaner on the opposite wing.

Dresden had Tim Boss in goal, behind a four-man back line of Philip Heise, Brian Hamalainen, Linus Qahlqvist and Niklas Kreuzer.Skipper Marco Hartmann was in midfield alongside Rico Benatelli for the 2.Bundesliga side, with Osman Atilgan and Patrick Ebert wide.

The two frontmen were Lucas Roser and Musa Kone.

Town had the bulk of possession and territory in the opening exchanges, with Lowe hugging the whitewash on the left and Hogg and Billing controlling things in the centre.

There was one cross which Mounie just couldn't quite get good contact on while, at the other end, Hogg dealt smartly with the follow-up to a dangerous Dresden raid.

Play was stopped for Quaner to have treatment to his left leg, before Town pressed and forced a hurried clearance from Boss.

Kachunga caught the eye early on, looking hungry to get involved.

Just before the players of both sides took a drinks break, Dresden fashioned the first real chance of the match with Kone finding some space, but Ben Hamer dealt with his shot from a tight angle.

Town were working hard to find openings, with Kachunga a willing runner, while Kongolo seemed in charge of things at the back.

Dresden were very discipline across midfield, testing Town's patience.

Careful build-up won a corner and, from Lowe's delivery, Hefele had a glorious chance to net against his old mates, but his header was directed straight at the keeper.

Just before the break Dresden caught Town with a three-on-two break, but Hamer dived low and smartly to his right to beat the ball away.

Town were fortunate to escape when the follow-up corner resulted in an effort blocked wide, but it was a decent first-half showing from Town, keeping the ball well as they were being forced hard to work for openings.

Wagner made four changes at the break, sending on Christopher Schindler, Scott Malone, Alex Pritchard and Abdelhamid Sabiri for Hefele, Quaner, Kachunga and Billing.

Dresden boss Uwe Neuhaus changed his entire team for the second half.

And Pritchard was quickly into the action, drilling in a low cross which was blocked.

Kongolo continued his solid work of the first half, timing his involvements to perfection.

Ten minutes in, Lewis O'Brien got a taste of the action, replacing Lowe, while Kongolo made another brilliant interception to stop a fast Dresden break.

Play became more sedate, but Smith had to be alert to block from Marius Hauptmann as Dresden mounted a slick counter-attack.

Wagner sent on Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Laurent Depoitre and Flo Hadergjonaj for the final 32 minutes with Hogg, the impressive Kongolo and Mounie heading for the shade.

There had been little else of note when Town made two more changes, with Smith and Van La Parra going off to be replaced by Jordan Williams and Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

While Depoitre had the ball in the net only to be flagged offside, the game became disjointed towards the end, following the many changes, but Williams put in a nice cross and Sabiri was at the heart of operations.

Malone forced a point-blank save as Town looked for a winner and they almost got one right at the end following a Hadergjonaj break, Sabiri denied after a step-over and Pritchard firing over from the follow-up.

