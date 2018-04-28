Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by Sam Allardyce's Everton at the John Smith's Stadium to harm their chances of a second season in the top flight.

Cenk Tosun put the visitors ahead in the first half before Idrissa Gana Gueye sealed the win for the Toffees with his second ever Premier League goal after the interval.

The defeat moves Town to within three points of the bottom three as Southampton claimed a vital victory over AFC Bournemouth at St Mary's.

Head coach David Wagner named an unchanged side to the one that claimed victory over Watford two weeks ago, with the only change coming on the bench – match-winner Tom Ince replaced by Jon Gorenc Stankovic due to a hamstring injury.

The Terriers started with all the intensity of a Premier League side, hounding the visitors when not in possession and using the ball smartly when in control.

Town's impressive start didn't translate to chances however and both teams were kept at arms length by the opposition for the opening half hour.

Town's creativity grew in that time however, with Steve Mounie, Rajiv van La Parra and Alex Pritchard in particular beginning to trouble Sam Allardyce's back four.

Dutch winger van La Parra was the first to have a real effort on goal – shortly after hitting the ground in the box under pressure from Nikola Vlasic - when he was picked out in the box by a driven Pritchard cross.

The former Wolves man couldn't keep his effort below the bar and test Jordan Pickford, however.

Town were on the front foot for the majority of the first half, looking to break Everton down, but disaster struck late in the first period as the Toffees took the lead.

Van La Parra was once again at the heart of the action, hitting a loose pass towards Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen who couldn't reach the poorly-directed ball.

Theo Walcott snapped up the chance to take possession and run at the Town back four, eventually prodding the ball to Turkey international Tosun on the edge of the area.

The forward – signed from Besiktas for a reported £27m in January – took two touches: one to set himself and one to roll the ball calmly into the bottom corner with his right foot past Jonas Lossl.

Town were faced with a huge 45 minutes of football after the break, but started poorly, allowing Vlasic a strike on goal within a minute.

The Terriers' passing grew sloppy and the home side began to lose their grip on the game, with Everton right back Seamus Coleman having two guilt-edged chances to put the game out of reach of the relegation-threatened Town.

First the Republic of Ireland international scuffed an unmarked volley straight at Lossl at the back post from a Leighton Baines cross, before Town's Danish keeper smothered the full back's next chance in the box.

After riding out Everton's strong spell at the start of the second period, the Terriers once again began to carve out opportunities, with the best falling to Pritchard in the area.

The former Norwich City midfielder was picked out by van La Parra on the six yard box with a cutback, but couldn't sort his feet out to get a telling strike on Pickford's goal.

Town's wastefulness was punished shortly after as the Toffees doubled their lead through a swift counter attack.

Substitute Oumar Niasse was released down Town's right and managed to escape the watch of Terence Kongolo and Christopher Schindler.

The Senegalese striker fired a cross towards Baines, who set up Gueye on the edge of the area.

The former Aston Villa man had an age to take aim and fired home with the outside of his right foot, the ball swerving wide of Lossl's outstretched left palm and into the bottom corner.

Scott Malone had a last chance right at the death, but his effort was blocked, summing up Town's afternoon in West Yorkshire.

The results comes as a dagger to the heart of Town's Premier League survival hopes after Southampton's win over AFC Bournemouth cut their cushion over the Saints.

All eyes will now be on Swansea City as they host Chelsea at the Liberty Stadium, where a win for the Swans would drop Town to within one place of the bottom three.