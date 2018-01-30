Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were once again beaten by three goals by Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp claimed the bragging rights over best friend David Wagner at the John Smith's Stadium.

Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored the goals for the rampant Reds on the day as Town's winless run in the Premier League stretched to seven games.

Town sit just a point above the relegation zone, with Swansea joining the pack of teams a solitary point off Town thanks to their shock victory over Arsenal.

Head coach David Wagner made four changes to the side that lost to Stoke City last time out in the league, with the boss opting for a previously unseen 3-5-2 formation on the chilly Tuesday night at the John Smith's Stadium.

Terence Kongolo joined Christopher Schindler and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen in defence,with Philip Billing slotting in alongside Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg in the core of the midfield.

Florent Hadergjonaj and Chris Lowe were selected to provide the width for the Terriers, with both under instruction to deliver crosses to target men Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre up front.

And it was the big Belgian who delivered the first real test to either keeper.

Billing out-jumped right back Joe Gomez to flick the ball through to the overlapping Lowe on the left wing.

In acres of space, the ex-Kaiserslautern captain found Depoitre unmarked in the box, but the Red Devils international was too much on the stretch and could only scuff the ball towards goal.

Loris Karius parried, with Klopp's men grateful to still be level with 20 minutes on the clock.

Can drew Jonas Lossl into a save with a left-footed effort shortly after, but would not be denied by the Dane in the 26 minute.

When the ball fell to the Juventus-linked Liverpool midfielder 25 yards out – after Schindler's defensive header – he only had one thing in mind.

The Reds number 23 lashed a low drive on the half volley, with his effort taking a deflection off Billing before bulging in the back of the net in milliseconds.

Liverpool poured on the pressure after the opener, but Town stood firm and came close to equalising as Lowe flashed a free kick past Karius' right-hand post.

That galvanised the home support and the team in turn, with Town stepping up their own performance and enjoying a strong stint just before the interval.

But that good work was undone as the added time was announced as Firmino burst through the Town defence after collecting a Mane pass.

Danny Williams' ex-Hoffenheim teammate couldn't find a man in space from the byline, but managed to steer the ball pass Lossl at his front post, flicking the upright before nestling in the far corner of the net.

That brought an end to the half and gave Town a mountain to climb after the restart if they were to take points off Liverpool in the league for the first time since 1970 at the old Leeds Road ground.

Klopp's side were the aggressors after the switch around, with Mane going close with two headers and James Milner having a strike tipped over the bar by Lossl.

But Town held on and could have found a way back into the game when substitute Collin Quaner – on for the ineffective Mounie – was brought down in the area by Robertson.

Kevin Friend waved the appeal away before Salah broke past the Terriers defence and hit the side netting after rounding the Town number one on the counter.

The Leicestershire official did point to the spot moments later, awarding Liverpool a penalty as Firmino hit the ground under pressure from Billing.

Up stepped Egypt international Salah, who beat Lossl after failing to do so from the spot at Anfield in October.

Town huffed and puffed in the final minutes, but could not blow down the red wall and succumbed to a second 3-0 defeat of the season to Liverpool.

Next up is Manchester United for the Terriers, as they travel to Old Trafford for the first time in 46 years on Saturday.