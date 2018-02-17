Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were knocked out of the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage by Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku netted a brace for the visitors on the day and was the difference between the sides in West Yorkshire.

Town were impressive against the Premier League giants despite the result and may feel slightly hard done by with the loss.

Head coach David Wagner made four changes to the side that claimed a vital league win over AFC Bournemouth last weekend, With the injured Aaron Mooy and cup-tied Alex Pritchard being replaced by Philip Billing and Collin Quaner.

Danny Williams was selected over Jonathan Hogg to partner the big Dane in the centre of the park, while Terence Kongolo was preferred to Scott Malone at left back.

Wagner's selection was a positive one, with the boss opting for the tried and trusted 4-2-3-1 system over the 4-3-3 utilised against United in the Premier League fixture at the John Smith's Stadium back in October.

Although Town started well in the opening two minutes – with Quaner going close with a cross-shot from the right of the area – the positive team selection allowed the visitors to take the lead after just three minutes.

Juan Mata released Lukaku down the middle of the pitch, with the Belgian forward being matched stride for stride by the skipper on the day Christopher Schindler.

The former Everton man was too tricky for Schindler however, and cut inside the centre half on to his weaker right foot before slipping the ball past Jonas Lossl at his near post.

Despite the setback, the Town response was immediate and the Terriers flooded forward, pouring the pressure on to Jose Mourinho's men.

Tom Ince went close in a half the Terriers dominated with an effort rolled across the six yard line – just the wrong side of the post for the winger and just out of reach of the onrushing Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen at the back post.

Florent Hadergjonaj and Quaner also brought saves out of stand-in United keeper Sergio Romero, who gathered the Swiss' left-footed shot and tipped over the former Union Berlin man's cross from the right side of the byline.

United had brief spells of pressure in the first 45 minutes, but converted with their only real sight at goal.

Town on the other hand continued to create chances, with van La Parra's looping header and Williams' dribbling effort falling into the hands of Romero.

Ince went closer than any when he almost latched on to the impressive Hadergjonaj's low cross, but the ex-Liverpool man couldn't quite stretch enough to poke his diving effort goalwards.

It seemed Town's inability to finish their chances would come back to haunt them once again this season when Ashley Young played Mata in one on one with Lossl.

The Spaniard rounded Town's No. 1 and slotted home – only to see his effort ruled out by VAR two minutes later.

The replay seemed to suggest Mata was fractionally onside, but the technology disagreed, keeping the score 1-0.

That technology wasn't needed just before the interval, when Nemanja Matic's goal was also ruled out for offside – with Town holding a good line from the deep free kick.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first, with the hosts having more of the ball and the best of the chances.

Van La Parra should have made the game level five minutes into the half, but he shanked his volleyed effort from Ince's deflected free kick in the wrong direction.

And Town were eventually made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Following a Town corner, United sprung a quick counter attack through Chilean star Alexis Sanchez, who slipped in Lukaku.

The striker made no mistake up against Lossl, slipping the ball to the Dane's right – claiming his brace and sending the Red Devils into the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

Town continued to have the best chances after Lukaku had brought up his brace, but neither Billing or substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri could halve the deficit with their final efforts.

Despite the loss, the performance was much more important for Town today and they can take heart from their efforts at the John Smith's Stadium and continue their positive momentum into next weekend's crucial clash with West Bromwich Albion.