Huddersfield Town were held by 10-man Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium today.

Striker Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 11th minute for a reckless tackle on Town skipper Jonathan Hogg, leading to Swansea to camp in their own half for the remaining 79 minutes.

The frustrating draw keeps Town 15 in the league as Newcastle United move ahead of and West Ham United drop below the Terriers.

Head coach David Wagner made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Aaron Mooy returning from injury to take the place of Danny Williams in the heart of midfield.

Scott Malone was named at left back after Terrence Kongolo picked up a knock at Wembley, and Tom Ince was preferred to Collin Quaner who was withdrawn after 33 minutes at the national stadium.

Town started the game the quicker of the two sides, defending on the front foot and keeping hold of the ball well.

Two half-chances came in the first 10 minutes, with Tom Ince mis-hitting a shot in the area and Steve Mounie firing wide from six yards under pressure from Alfie Mawson after Alex Pritchard played him in.

Swansea couldn't keep up with the frenetic pace Town had set in the early exchanges and the visitors' day was made drastically more difficult after 11 minutes.

Jordan Ayew tried to bring a long ball under control despite the best efforts of Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen behind him, with his cushioned chest bouncing equidistant between the Ghana international and Jonathan Hogg.

The Swansea striker stretched for the ball, but went over the top and caught Town's skipper on the knee.

Referee Michael Oliver consulted fourth official Jon Moss and showed J. Ayew a straight red card, much to the appreciation of the Town support.

Christopher Schindler went close for Town shortly after the dismissal, nodding a Rajiv van la Parra cross narrowly over the bar after beating his man in the air.

Strangely, the early red card seemed to hinder Town, who now had to break down a Swansea side unconcerned with going forward.

Town struggled to create with 10 of Carlos Carvalhal's men standing between the ball and Lukasz Fabianksi's net, despite heading into the break with 80 per cent of possession.

The final real opportunity of the half came through a flicked Mounie header, but despite part of the Britannia Rescue stand celebrating, it flashed just over the corner of the goal frame.

The second half followed the same storyline as the first: Town pushing forward and Swansea camping in their own defensive third.

But Town continued to struggle to break down the visitors' back line and were reduced to long-range efforts – Jonathan Hogg firing inches wide with a right-footed shot from outside of the area.

When Town did create clear chances, they were not clinical enough in front of goal.

Scott Malone had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock seven minutes after the interval, but the ex-Fulham man could not get a telling connection on Florent Hadergjonaj's teasing cross from three yards out.

Luckily for Town, Mike van der Hoorn also couldn't get his feet sorted out in Town's box after a foul by Mooy allowed Swansea to pack the hosts' area.

That glimmer of attacking impetus from the Swans was quickly extinguished by an alert Hogg and normal service was resumed in the counter attack, with Benin international Mounie firing into the side netting.

Mounie went even closer minutes later when his thunderous volley from the penalty spot was brilliantly tipped on to the bar by Fabianski to keep the scores level.

The Polish keeper was powerless to stop Hadergjonaj's right-footed effort shortly afterwards, but the Swiss international – who committed his future to Town earlier this week – saw his bending effort curl just wide of the far post.

Town huffed and puffed, but could not call Fabianski into making any more telling saves in the second period.

The Terriers did rattle the post in the dying minutes through Ince's flicked header, but the winger should have scored to seal a vital victory for Town.

In the end, the Terriers could not make their 81 per cent share of possession of 30 shots (four of which were on target) count and shared the spoils on a disappointing day in West Yorkshire.

They will have to be more clinical to go one better and beat Crystal Palace next week.