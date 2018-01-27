Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have it all to do again having been held 1-1 by Championship Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A crowd of 12,861 watched Steve Mounie give Town a 21st-minute lead with a powerful downward header.

But former Town loan man Lukas Jutkiewicz equalised nine minutes into the second half following a passing error by Michael Hefele, sending the 2,473 travelling fans into rapture.

Town sub Joe Lolley missed the chance of the match in stoppage time at the end, so David Wagner’s side face a replay at St Andrew’s on Tuesday, February 6 (7.45).

Both clubs will be Ball 3 in the fifth round draw on Monday night.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner made three changes from the team which defeated Bolton Wanderers in the third round and seven from the starting XI beaten 2-0 at Stoke City in the Premier League.

Retaining their places from the last match were Flo Hadergjonaj, Jonathan Hogg, Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie, with ⅚ favourites Town chasing a place in the fifth round for the second successive season (the last time that was achieved was 1938-39).

Hogg captained the team on his 150th appearance for the club and, with new £10m signing Alex Pritchard cup-tied after playing for Norwich City against Chelsea, Abdelhamid Sabiri got the nod to play No10.

Chris Lowe (foot) made a welcome return at left back, with AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo partnering Michael Hefele at the heart of defence and record £13m capture Steve Mounie leading the attack.

Steve Cotterill’s Birmingham, rated 9/2 outsiders to win, made seven changes themselves, a reflection of their desire to protect players for the Championship relegation battle, being second bottom of the table.

Frank Worthington, a former favourite with both clubs, was watching from the directors’ box as Town and Birmingham looked for a lift ahead of Tuesday’s home league assignments against Liverpool and Sunderland respectively.

Town put their stamp on possession in the opening 15 minutes but, in blustery conditions, Van la Parra and Mounie narrowly failed to get on the end of chances while, on 17, former Town loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz poked a near-post chance wide from a right-wing cross.

The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Quaner supplied Hadergjonaj on the right wing and his excellent cross was headed home powerfully by Mounie, his fifth of the season.

Despite going behind, it was fantastic to see the Birmingham fans join in a minute’s applause for Town fan Joe Brook, who passed away in tragic circumstances.

Birmingham were indebted to keeper David Stockdale in not going two behind on 28 minutes, his reaction save denying Quaner while the follow-up header from Sabiri was wide.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

After Coleman had batted away a dangerous cross from Cohen Bramall, Town were forced to make a 36th-minute change with back-injury victim Williams being replaced by Phil Billing.

Billing immediately got involved in some sweeping Town build-up play, Mounie having a downward header comfortably saved, and Town reached the break looking much more the likely to score next.

Birmingham replaced Harlee Dean with Jonathan Grounds for the second half and they were level within nine minutes, Hefele dallying trying to make a pass and Jutkiewicz taking advantage with a fine right-foot finish.

Wagner responded by soon sending on Joe Lolley for van La Parra and, following a corner, Billing’s thunderous drive was beaten for a corner by Stockdale.

Jota drilled a shot across the face of Town’s goal before Jutkiewicz had the ball in the net only to be flagged offside, while Lolley had a great chance to score when being played through by Billing, but his shot was blocked by the advancing Stockdale.

Moments later, Sabiri was inches wide with a rising drive from Lolley’s cross but Town had a great escape of their own nine minutes from time when Jutkiewicz turned free in the box and Coleman produced a brilliant save from his crisp 10-yard drive.

In injury time, however, Lolley had the best chance of the whole match from Quaner’s tee-up, but he skied his shot when unmarked from just 10 yards out.