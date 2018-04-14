The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a vital victory over Watford FC today to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

Tom Ince netted the all-important goal for the Terriers in stoppage time, sending the Town faithful into delirium.

Town had dominated the majority of the match in West Yorkshire, but had failed to break down a resilient Watford defence until Ince's late strike – which made the celebrations even more wild on a warm afternoon in Huddersfield.

Head coach David Wagner made just one change to the side that drew with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last weekend, with Collin Quaner given the nod over the eventual match-winner Ince.

And the former Union Berlin man started brightly, combining well with Florent Hadergjonaj on the right to cause problems for the Watford defence.

But it was opposite winger Rajiv van La Parra who came close to breaking the deadlock after 20 minutes, with his deflected cross landing on the roof of the Watford net with goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis left stranded.

Town took control of the opening exchanges at the John Smith's Stadium, but could not find the goal to put them in front, and the visitors almost punished Town through Troy Deeney on the half hour mark – Hadergjonaj coming to the hosts' rescue with a vital block.

The only other real chance in the first half fell to Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure – who netted against Town earlier in the season.

This time his effort from distance was straight at Jonas Lossl, meaning the teams headed into the break level, despite Town having the better of the first period.

The second half was equally as tight, with neither side having a clear opportunity on goal.

The John Smith's Stadium did erupt with 20 minutes to go as Alex Pritchard went down in the area under a challenge from Sebastian Prodl, but referee Craig Pawson booked the creative midfielder for simulation.

And the Terriers were claiming for another penalty shortly afterwards as Laurent Depoitre was wrestled to the ground in the area, but Pawson once again waved away Town's claims.

It didn't look as though Town would get a winner after Jonathan Hogg fired wide from the edge of the box, but up stepped Ince in the dying minutes to send Town into dreamland.

Substitute Philip Billing launched a long throw in towards the box, but Watford were able to clear, with the ball landing at the feet of Terence Kongolo on the half way line.

The Netherlands international hooked the ball back into the area, where Depoitre was able to beat Sebastian Prodl and flick the ball towards the byline.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen was first on the scene for Town, opting to roll a delicious ball across the area for Ince rather than shooting himself.

The ex-Liverpool man made no mistake and converted from eight yards out to spark wild celebrations at the John Smith's Stadium and send Town closer to Premier League survival.

The win sends Town to 14 in the top-flight table, seven points clear of the relegation zone with four games to play.

On a positive day for the Terriers, Southampton blew a two-goal lead to lose to Chelsea, while Swansea City drew with Everton.

Crystal Palace were Town's only relegation rivals to earn a victory on Saturday, with Roy Hodgson's men beating Brighton and Hove Albion 3-2.