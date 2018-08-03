The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town wrapped up their pre-season with an excellent performance and victory over RB Leipzig in Schwaz.

A Steve Mounie header got the Terriers off to an excellent start in Austria, before goals from Adama Diakhaby and Philip Billing sealed the game for the Terriers.

Erik Durm also featured for Town for the first time since his move from Borussia Dortmund, capping a superb day at the office for Town.

Head coach David Wagner named a strong Town team for the clash, reverting to the 5-3-2 formation he employed against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season, when Town clinched Premier League survival.

Ben Hamer started in goal for the Terriers, with a central defensive trio of Christopher Schindler, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Terence Kongolo ahead of the former Leicester City stopper.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The width was provided by Chris Lowe and Tommy Smith, while Aaron Mooy, Philip Billing and Jonathan Hogg occupied the midfield.

Mounie led the line for the West Yorkshire outfit, with the pace of Rajiv van La Parra immediately handing Town a counter-attacking option.

The Terriers would have to be at their best to get anything out of their final pre-season friendly, with RB Leipzig starting stars such as Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen.

The Bundesliga outfit, who finished sixth in the top tier of German football last year, have also already begun their competitive season, having beaten BK Hacken over two legs in Europa League qualifying.

Despite the high-calibre of opposition, Town started well, battling hard against their German counterparts in the searing Austrian heat.

And, after chances nearly fell to Mooy and Werner in opposite boxes, it was Billing who first tested the Leipzig defence.

The Dane skipped through a challenge and knocjed the ball past Die Roten Bullen's last defender, but from a tight angle he couldn't beat Peter Gulacsi in the Leipzig net and keep his effort on target.

But Town didn't have to wait for the opening goal.A great pass from the heart of the pitch found Lowe on the left, who created space for Hogg with some quick interplay.

The defensive midfielder then produced a perfect ball for Mounie with his wrong foot, which then Benin international thundered home with his head.

The left proved a fruitful avenue for Town, with Lowe having another chance to put a ball into the box after the drinks break.

This time Smith's right-footed volley was smashed well over the bar.

Town continued to press forward and almost had their second through Australia international Mooy after 25 minutes.

The Town midfielder won the ball on half way for Town and released van La Parra, whose deflected cross almost allowed Mooy to steer home on the six yard line - his effort drifting wide after a well-timed challenge.

Werner cut a forlorn figure up front for Leipzig in the first half, with the Germany international being kept very quiet by Lowe.

And Town knocked once more on the Bundeslig aside's door with nine minutes left in the half.

Mounie bending an exquisite strike towards the top corner. only to be denied by an equally impressive fingertip save from Gulacsi.

For all Town's dominance, the final effort of the half fell to Leipzig winger Poulsen, but the Dane's first scorer at the 2018 World Cup could not keep his strike below the bar.

Town continued to press Leipzig after the break, with substitute Alex Pritchard drawing a save early in the second period and Hogg firing a half volley wide of the post.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And the former Norwich City man went even closer to doubling Town's lead later in the half, with substitute keeper Yvon Mvogo at full stretch to deny the Town man.

But there was nothing the Swiss international could do to deny Adama Diakhaby for Town's second.

The ball was put on a plate for the former AS Monaco man by fellow new recruit Ramadan Sobhi, with the Frenchman finishing expertly.

And the match was wrapped up with 25 minutes to go thanks to Philip Billing.

A quick throw from Jonas Lossl allowed Hogg to free Laurent Depoitre up field, with the Belgian international getting his head up and picking out his team mate excellently.

Billing obliged with a calm finish, sealing a super win for the Terriers.

Ramadan Sobhi could have added a fourth for Town, but his effort was saved, as too was Fabrice Hartmann's as RB Leipzig pushed to get back into the game.

Town saw out the impressive victory with relative ease and could have even added to the superb scoreline late in the day, but Ramadan could not finish off a move created by debutant Erik Durm's sumptuous pass with the outside of the boot.

The performance is a real feather in the cap for Wagner and his men and will give them huge amounts of confidence ahead of their opening Premier League clash against Chelsea next Saturday.