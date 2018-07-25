Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town recorded an impressive victory over Champions League outfit Olympique Lyonnais this evening.

The French side went ahead in the second period through Maxwel Cornet, but Terence Kongolo's first goal for Town evened it up shortly afterwards.

And a Laurent Depoitre brace handed Town the excellent victory, with the big Belgian clinically converting his only two real chances of the match.

Head coach David Wagner handed home debuts to three new Terriers against Lyon, with Ramadan Sobhi, Ben Hamer and Adama Diakhaby all starting for Town.

Kongolo started on the bench, while Erik Durm and Juninho Bacuna were not fit enough to feature at the John Smith's Smith.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic was however after returning from injury this pre-season and the Slovenia Under 21 international was joined at the back by Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler and Florent Hadergjonaj.

Aaron Mooy and Abdelhamid Sabiri started as the anchors in midfield, with the attacking roles given to the two new boys and Elias Kachunga, who played as the No10 behind Steve Mounie.

Town looked bright going forward in the opening exchanges, but were caught out twice by Lyon, with former Manchester United man Memphis Depay skipping away from challenges both times to get himself into one-on-one situations.

Hamer denied him with a great save the first time around and he could only dink wide of the new signing's post for his second attempt.

And the Dutchman was nearly made to pay for his poor finishing minutes later, but Diakhaby chose to pass rather than shoot when through on goal, with no one there to capitalise on the ball.

Lyon continued in the ascendancy, but Town's backline rallied and refused to cough up chances.

And it was the home side that created more goal-scoring opportunities during the mid-point of the half, with Kachunga and Mounie troubling Mathieu Gorgelin in the Lyon net.

The German fired first, with his effort from the edge of the area being deflected narrowly over the bar, before Town's previous record transfer Mounie saw his header saved by the Frenchman after an exquisite cross by Lowe.

The tempo slowed towards the end of the half, with teams getting a grip on the game defensively.

The final effort came seconds before the whistle, with Depay smashing a free kick wide of Hamer's right post from a promising position.

Town made a number of changes at half time, with only Diakhaby and Hamer retaining their places in the side.

Philip Billing was the first replacement to go close for Town when his drilled effort was saved, but it was Lyon who struck first after the interval.

After Traore had put a one-on-one chance wide moments before, the Ligue Un side carved a replica opportunity for Cornet, who rounded Hamer and finished with ease.

The wideman nearly doubled his tally on the hour mark after being brough down by Michael Hefele on the right.

The 21-year-old stood up to take the free kick and nearly caught the outstanding Hamer out from a tight angle, hitting the bar with his swerving effort.

And he was left to rue the missed chance, as Town found an equaliser with 20 minutes to go.

Some good work from Scott Malone handed Alex Pritchard the opportunity to deliver a corner.

The diminutive midfielder picked out Billing with the cross and Kongolo stole in to poke home his first Town goal from two yards out.

From that point on, Town took control of the match and finished superbly.

Pritchard again was at the heart of the action for Town's second, picking out Belgian forward Depoitre with a lovely ball for the striker's first – the forward's volley saved by the keeper before he turned in the rebound.

And his second came minutes in the dying after Town had been denied a penalty and had blazed a good chance wide through Rajiv van La Parra.

Billing picked out Depoitre with a beautifully weighted through ball and the Belgian did the rest, finishing calmly passed the on-rushing Gorgelin.

Town deserved the victory for their excellent second-half display and Hamer rightfully scooped the man of the match award for his string of essential saves both before and after the interval.