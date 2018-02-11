Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town made it two wins in a row with victory over AFC Bournemouth today and brought an end to an eight-match winless run in the Premier League.

Alex Pritchard put the hosts ahead on his full home debut, but saw his goal cancelled out by Junior Stanislas in the first half.

Town stayed calm however and claimed a vital victory over the Cherries thanks to a Steve Mounie brace and a Rajiv Van La Parra spot kick in added time.

Head coach David Wagner made five changes to the side that took to the field against Birmingham City on Tuesday, with Alex Pritchard being handed his full home debut against the Cherries.

Van La Parra and Tom Ince lined up alongside the ex-Norwich man in Town's attacking trio, with last season's pairing of Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg providing the platform deeper in midfield.

Christopher Schindler overcame a knock sustained against Manchester United to start alongside Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen in centre back, while Scott Malone and Florent Hadergjonaj flanked the pair.

With Laurent Depoitre failing to recover from his injury picked up at Old Trafford, Mounie led the line for the Terriers and immediately repaid the boss.

After just seven minutes, the Benin international stole in behind Simon Francis to latch on to Malone's long ball.

After driving into the box, the 23-year-old picked out an unmarked Pritchard six yards out, who swept a left-footed effort inside of Asmir Begovic's near post.

Despite Town dominating the opening exchanges, the visitors were level seven minutes later.

Ryan Fraser found himself in space on the right wing and delivered a superb low cross to Stanislas on the opposite side of the box.

The former West Ham winger took one touch before calmly rolling the ball back across Jonas Lossl, just inside the Danish keeper's far post.

The electric opening period continued, with the Terriers back in the driving seat after Bournemouth's equaliser, which came against the run of play.

Zanka could have put Town up after 22 minutes after Mooy's beautifully whipped in delivery, but the Denmark international couldn't generate enough power to beat Begovic at the far post.

Minutes later Mounie was more clinical with his headed finish.

Australia star Mooy curled another glorious cross into the box from the left of the box after Hogg had won a free kick, and Mounie was there to power home a header into the bottom corner in front of the Fantastic Media Stand.

Town could have been pulled back immediately by the Cherries for a second time in the game after switching off at a corner, but Steve Cook could only pull his unmarked, first-time finish on to the outside of Lossl's far post – a let off for the then-sleeping Terriers.

The second half started at the same pace as the first, with the lively Pritchard and influential Mooy having an early sight at goal each, but both fired their efforts wide.

Town continued to boss the match and should have put it out of reach with half an hour to go.

Mooy once again was at the heart of the creativity after substitute Terence Kongolo had broken up a Bournemouth counter.

The midfield linchpin bent another lovely cross into the box, with Ince on the other end unmarked.

The ex-Liverpool man could only put his header over the bar, but he should have scored from six yards out.

Wagner's men didn't have to wait too much longer for their two-goal cushion, however, and it was that man Mounie again who stretched the host's lead.

When the Terrier-like Pritchard pressured Nathan Ake into coughing up possession, Van La Parra took control of the ball. The Dutchman found Mooy, whose delightful cutback was swept home by the left foot of Mounie for the £11.5m-man's second goal of the afternoon.

After a handful of speculative strikes from the Terriers and some brief spells of pressure from the visitors, Van La Parra wrapped up the match from the penalty spot for Town after Pritchard burst unto the area and was brought down clumsily Dan Gosling challenge whilst one-on-one with Begovic.

After a discussion over the penalty taker, the Dutchman stepped up and sent the Bosnian keeper the wrong way to complete Town's vital victory.

The only downside to the afternoon from a Town perspective was the loss of Mooy to a nasty-looking knee injury.

The creative midfielder was back to his metronomic best at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday and he will be sorely missed should the injury be as as bad as it first looked.

Wagner did confirm the injury was a cut after the match and not damage to the midfielder's ligaments and fans will hope he is able to play in the next Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion in 13 days – the week after Town's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester United.