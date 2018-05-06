Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town took a giant leap towards survival with a sensational goalless draw with free-scoring Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Terriers put in a mammoth effort against Pep Guardiola's juggernaut and deserved the point on a scorching day in Manchester.

The hosts picked up the league trophy after the final whistle, but Town will leave the Etihad equally as happy, with David Wagner's side now three points above the bottom three with two matches left to play.

The head coach made two changes to the side that lost to Everton last weekend, with the boss opting to play six recognised defenders against the champions.

Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe were welcomed to the side, while Rajiv van La Parra and Collin Quaner dropped to the bench.

The switch pushed Florent Hadergjonaj into midfield – a role in which he excelled in the away match at the hosts' city rivals, Manchester United.

The hosts were out of the blocks quickly, pressing Town deep into their own half, and had the first chance when the ball fortunately broke to David Silva in the box.

The City captain steadied himself and struck low across the Town goal, but Jonas Lossl was there to deny the Spaniard.

City controlled the ball well in the opening exchanges, but Town had two early chances themselves.

First Aaron Mooy drove wide from outside the area with his left foot, before Alex Pritchard found Hadergjonaj unmarked in the box with a clever free kick.

The Switzerland international swung a boot at the ball first time, but couldn't generate enough power with the ball rolling away from him and Ederson Moraes was there to gather for the champions.

In a surprisingly open first 15 minutes, City went close once again through Kevin De Bruyne, who drove inches wide of the post from the edge of the area, with many home fans inside the Etihad Stadium convinced the Belgian had made it 1-0 to the Sky Blues.

It could well have been the visitors who took the lead shortly afterwards however, with Town's brave, no-fear football allowing them to create chances against one of the best teams the Premier League has seen.

It was January signing Pritchard who almost handed Wagner's men the lead with a right-footed effort from outside the area, but Brazilian keeper Ederson was able toamke a superb fingertip save to keep the scores level.

Pep Guardiola's side began to turn the screw 25 minutes into the half, flashing dangerous crosses into the Town area, but Terriers stood firm and kept out the hosts – who had scored 102 league goals heading into the clash.

Town were in the match throughout the first period, despite City recording 73 per cent of possession, and Chris Lowe was the next Town man to trouble the hosts – with his driven effort flying wide of near post after he was picked out well by Mooy.

The end-to-end half continued after the full back's effort, with De Bruyne testing Lossl in the second phase of attack following a City corner.

The creative midfielder found himself in space in the Town area and struck a fierce effort with his left foot.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The strike pierced a line of Town shirts, but Denmark international Lossl was there to produce an exquisite reflex save and keep the Terriers on level terms.

The second period started at a slower pace than the first, but it didn't take long for City to create their first opportunity.

It stemmed from a Leroy Sane corner, which fell between Steve Mounie and Lossl.

Both Town men went for the ball, allowing it to drop between them and trickle towards the goal line.

Luckily for the visitors, Christopher Schindler was their to clear the danger.

After the early scare, City poured on the pressure but were kept at arm's length by the superb Terriers.

Each of the 13 men involved put everything into the clash in an attempt to spoil City's party and start their own, throwing their bodies on the line for Premier League survival.

Substitutes Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy went closest for the hosts in the final 10 minutes, firing shots just wide of Lossl's post after successive corners were half-cleared by the Terriers, but it was Town's own sub Scott Malone who was handed the final effort on target of the match – stinging Ederson's palms with a driven effort in extra time.

After a handful of pitch invaders were removed from the pitch in the final minutes, the last whistle blew, with the Town end erupting in Manchester.

The Terriers are now within touching distance of Premier League survival with two matches to play and will likely retain their top-flight status for another season should they pick up points against either Chelsea or Arsenal.