Huddersfield Town were taunted by the trickery of Sergio Aguero and guile of David Silva as they lost 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a tough 90 minutes for David Wagner's side, who operated for long periods without the ball in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate, dropping to the foot of the embryonic Premier League table.

Class told with a hat trick for Aguero, one for Gabriel Jesus, a sparkling free-kick from David Silva and a Terence Kongolo own goal, after the returning Jon Gorenc Stankovic had given Town hope with a strike just before half time.

Town were without injured duo Jonathan Hogg and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, while Aaron Mooy missed out because his wife had gone into labour with their second child.

It meant a third league start for Abdelhamid Sabiri and a switch to midfield for Flo Hadergjonaj, club captain Tommy Smith taking over at right wing-back.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic was back after his long absence with a cruciate knee ligament injury to make his first Town appearance since they lost to City at the Etihad in the FA Cup on March 1, 2017.

Town were also delighted to welcome back Danny Williams on a subs' bench also including four wingmen, striker Laurent Depoitre and keeper Jonas Lossl.

City, without key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne through injury, had Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Jesus back in the starting line-up from the team which won 2-0 at Arsenal.

City set an electric pace from the off and Town, for all their hard work, were cut open with precision at times as City showed their champion credentials.

Schindler blocked from Sergio Aguero in the box before Steve Mounie sliced an attempted clearance onto the top of his own bar and, with Town penned back, Ben Hamer made a superb block to deny Jesus.

All this in the first three minutes, with David Silva rampant in the build-ups.

City then took control, moving the ball at pace and Town had their work cut out to keep them at bay.

On a brief counter, Mounie laid the ball back for Stankovic in space, but his shot was high and wide.

And City quickly made Town pay, with keeper Ederson firing a long clearance to Aguero in space on 25 minutes and, with Schindler desperately trying to cover and Hamer off his line, the Argentinian expertly finished with a cool chip.

It was City's first home league goal against Town since that 10-1 drubbing in 1987.And they didn't have to wait long for a second, this time Jesus drilling the ball home on 31 after an impressive run by Benjamin Mendy - but Town couldn't find a tackle.

Unfortunately for Town and for Hamer, the keeper spilled a simple Mendy cross on 34 and Aguero was alert as ever to prod home the third, prompting cruel chants of "we want 10" from the City fans.

Town regained their composure, however, and were rewarded with a goal back on 42 minutes, Billing launching a long throw onto the head of Mounie and Stankovic powering into the six-yard box to net.

Town sent on Laurent Depoitre for the second half and reverted to more of a 4-4-2, but City re-established their authority with a fourth goal just two minutes into the second half.

David Silva left Hamer rooted with a cracking 25-yard free-kick, after Mounie had bundled over Bernardo Silva.

At this stage, Aguero was proving almost unstoppable, hitting a post with one shot and firing wide with another when well placed.

It was perhaps no surprise, then, than the master finisher completed his hat trick, flicking home another Mendy invitation with 15 minutes left.

It was the signal for him to be substituted to a standing ovation.

Jesus should have added another when twisting free in the box, but City completed the rout with Kongolo inadvertently knocked the ball into his own net after Hamer had blocked from Leroy Sane.