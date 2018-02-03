Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town dropped into the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season after a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The bookmakers had United at 7/1-on favourites and were justified as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, following a penalty save, gave United the points after a goalless first half.

But David Wagner and the travelling Town supporters in a crowd of 74,742, at least saw an improved battling performance from their side which offers hope for the important matches to come.

Town, generally an 18/1 shot to win at Old Trafford for the first time in 88 years and for only the third time in their history, made three changes and a formation switch in a bid to end their seven-match winless top-flight run.

Wagner left out Aaron Mooy, injured Chris Lowe and record signing Steve Mounie from the 3-0 midweek home defeat to Liverpool, bringing back club captain Tommy Smith, wingman Rajiv van La Parra and versatile frontman Collin Quaner.

The head coach opted for a 4-1-2-3 formation, with Swiss international Flo Hadergjonaj playing alongside Phil Billing in central midfield, in front of anchor Jonathan Hogg.

It mean loan man Terence Kongolo playing left back, with Quaner on the right and van La Parra on the opposite flank.

United had Alexis Sanchez making his home debut on the day the club remembered the Busby Babes, 60 years on from the Munich Air disaster in which 23 people died, including eight players and three officials from United.

A minute’s silence in their memory was impeccably observed.

Beaten only once at home all season, by Manchester City in December. United made a bright start, Jesse Lingard bursting through the middle and bringing a smart save from Jonas Lossl, smothering to his left.

Town had moments going forward, but more worries over assistant Simon Long appearing to miss a string of offside decisions against United, one leading to Kongolo flattening Tommy McTominay when heading a clearance.

That summed up the extra early urgency and aggression from Town, as did a 22nd minute booking for Billing for a second late challenge, and they were certainly well organised in the opening half hour, frustrating the fast-moving hosts.

Sanchez had his first pop at goal on 27, bringing a smart diving save from Lossl to beat the ball to safety, and then the Chilean had penalty appeals waved away for a challenge by Kongolo.

Town were forced into a change on 32, with Mooy replacing Billing, but United had the next effort, Lingard firing straight at Lossl.

Town finished the half well, with Mooy taking hold, and had a couple of efforts charged down after Quaner had earned a corner from Smith’s releasing pass.

Sanchez was booked on the stroke of half time for a late challenge on Hadergjonaj.

Smith produced a brilliant block to deny Sanchez at the start of the second half and, after the Town captain had been yellow-carded, Hadergjonaj charged down a shot from Antonio Valencia.

Only a brilliant challenge by Christopher Schindler prevented Romelu Lukaku scoring in the 52nd minute, but the big Belgian was not to be denied two minutes later, volleying in at the near post from Juan Mata’s left-wing cross.

United then had the bit between their teeth and scored a second on 67 minutes, after substitute Michael Hefele, on for the injured Schindler, tripped Sanchez on the edge of the box.

Lossl saved the spot kick, but he could do nothing about the rebound as Sanchez followed up to net.

Despite that blow, Town continued to battle to the end and deserved not to concede more, but they now need to get back to winning ways with the FA Cup replay at Birmingham hot on the horizon before the crucial next home league assignment against Bournemouth next Sunday.