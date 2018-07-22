Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Striker Steve Mounie rescued a draw for Huddersfield Town as they played out a 1-1 draw with SV Darmstadt on Sunday afternoon.

The Terriers looked to be heading for their third loss of the weekend but showed great character to come from behind late on.

Mounie netted in the 80th minute - heading home a Jordan Williams cross - to ensure it was not a third straight loss of the weekend.

It means Town end their Germany tour having drawn two and lost two games.

Left-back Scott Malone could have opened the scoring on just 11 minutes when he broke into the penalty area but instead of shooting, he opted to cross the ball into the box. That allowed Darmstadt to track back and the ball went out for a corner.

Malone and Diakhaby were both proving threats down the flanks as Town stamped their authority on the game early on. The Terriers passed the ball around well but were unable to find the pass in the final third they required.

It was end to end stuff at the start of the second half though and it took the hosts less than two minutes to get on the scoresheet when Yannick Starck fired home from close range.

Town almost levelled through an Alex Pritchard free-kick from the edge of the area but his effort went narrowly wide.

It was end-to-end stuff for a period as both sides opened up. Damrstadt saw a header crash off the woodwork while the visitors began to find spots in the hosts' defence.

Boss David Wagner threw on Aaron Mooy and Ramadan Sobhi to freshen things up and the goal came following some good work down the left.

Williams picked out Mounie who had pulled clear of his marker and headed into an empty net.

The visitors had the better of the final 10 minutes but were unable to find a way through and both sides had to be content with a share of the spoils.