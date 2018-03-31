Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by Newcastle United at St James' Park today thanks to a late Ayoze Perez strike.

Town had held on until the the 81st minute, but the Spanish midfielder popped up in the box to slide home the winner and boost Newcastle's survival chances.

Town however now find themselves even deeper in the relegation scrap, with David Wagner's men having six games to save themselves from the drop.

The head coach made five changes to the side that lost to Crystal Palace before the international break, with Terence Kongolo and Elias Kachunga making their first starts back from their respective injuries.

Club captain Tommy Smith also returned to the starting XI, while Tom Ince and Steve Mounie made way for Rajiv van la Parra and Laurent Depoitre.

The hosts dominated the opening exchanges of the match, racking up 74 per cent of possession after 15 minutes.

And in the 15 minute Newcastle created the first opportunity of the match.

Matt Ritchie fizzed a curling cross across the box, with a deflection setting up Dwight Gayle for an audacious bicycle kick.

Smith blocked the first effort, but the ball bobbled to the on-rushing Jonjo Shelvey on the edge of the area.

The former Liverpool midfielder's driven shot was tipped by Gayle on its way through, but Jonas Lossl and the Town defence were relieved to see the effort flash narrowly wide.

Rafa Benitez's side turned up the pressure in the following minutes, with forward Gayle handed a glorious one-on-one opportunity in front of the Gallowgate End.

Danish stopper Lossl, who became a permanent Terrier over the international break, was out quickly however, and smothered the ex-Crystal Palace man's shot.

The pacey striker went even closer minutes later when Shelvey released him with a quickly-taken free kick.

Gayle beat the offside trap and ran clear one-on-one with Lossl once more.

He tried a delicate dink over the Dane, but the ball inched just wide of the post – much to the relief of the sleeping Town defence.

Gayle kept popping up in dangerous areas for the Toon, firing a close-range shot over the bar having been picked out by a DeAndre Yedlin cross.

After the break, Newcastle continued to dominate the match, but looked less dangerous in the attacking third.

Town could even have taken the lead with half an hour to go when Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen connected with an Aaron Mooy corner.

The Denmark international's powerful header was blocked on the line however and Martin Dubravka was able to collect the loose ball.

Newcastle immediately responded as Perez fired over the bar from close range, but the Spaniard would go on to produce the decisive moment in the match.

The former Tenerife midfielder started a move in his own half for the Magpies, picking out Christian Atsu with a reverse pass.

The Ghana international clipped a a floated ball into the area, which was tipped to the feet of Kenedy by Lossl.

The Brazilian steadied himself before picking out the sliding Perez in the box who sealed all three points for the hosts.

Town threw everything at Newcastle in the dying minutes, but it was too little too late for Wagner's men who are now winless in four matches.

The loss takes Town to 16 in the table, with West Ham United leapfrogging the Terriers after their 3-0 win over Southampton.