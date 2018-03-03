The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten by a Heung-Min Son-inspired Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley today.

The South Korean netted a brace for Spurs at the national stadium, with Town suffering their first defeat in their last three Premier League matches.

Head coach David Wagner named an unchanged side to the one that beat West Bromwich Albion last time out, with the Terriers looking to win a third Premier League match in a row.

But with Spurs unbeaten in their last 10 league outings, the odds were stacked against newly-promoted Town heading into the clash.

Tottenham dominated the opening exchanges, flashing balls across Town's area, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli close to connecting with a couple of deliveries at the back post.

But it took 20 minutes for Mauricio Pochettino's men to call keeper Jonas Lossl into action.

Son beat Florent Hadergjonaj down Town's right before firing a dangerous low cross towards the predatory Kane.

The England talisman connected, but the sprawling Town stopper kept the scores level with a brave save.

Christian Eriksen went close moments later when his free kick flicked off the head of Collin Quaner and crashed into the post, but the hosts did not have to wait too much longer for the goal their dominance deserved.

A quick counter from a Town throw allowed Kane to cushion the ball into the path of Alli with Town's defence back-tracking.

The former MK Dons midfielder produced a sumptuous ball through to Son, who rounded Lossl and finished coolly past Christopher Schindler on the line.

After taking the lead, Spurs went on to control the rest of the first half, with Kane going close to doubling the lead with a low drive which deflected off Terence Kongolo.

Town's on-loan keeper made another save to keep the Terriers in the game however, with the interval following shortly after.

Kane once again went close in the second period, but was denied by a Schindler block after he was picked out in the area by Eric Dier.

And the hosts thought they should have been awarded a penalty moments later when Kongolo brought down Son in the area.

The Dutch defender slid to block the South Korean's effort at goal, but was sold a dummy, allowing the first goalscorer another sight at goal.

Kongolo went to block Son's impending strike with his head, but looked to grab the winger in the box – but stand-in referee Kevin Friend waved away the appeals.

Town grew in confidence after the spot-kick scare, with Tom Ince bringing a good save from Hugo Lloris after being released up field by an inch-perfect through ball from Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen.

But just as the Terriers looked to have found a foothold, Spurs - and Son - struck for a second time.

A wonderful Kane cross from the right wing found the winger unmarked in the area and the former Bayer Leverkusen man converted his second of the afternoon with his head to put the match beyond the reach of Town.

Tottenham searched for a third and had the ball in the Town net thanks to Jan Vertonghen, but Laurent Depoitre's international colleague was adjudged to be offside.

Kane also went close in the final 10 minutes, but couldn't add a 25 goal to his tally this season

The defeat takes Town to 15 in the Premier League table, with Wagner's men still three points clear of the dreaded relegation zone.

All of the West Yorkshire side's focus will now switch to the Swansea City match next weekend, with the outcome of that likely to have huge implications for the relegation run in.