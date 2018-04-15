Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre back Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen didn't want to leave the field after the Terriers' 1-0 win over Watford FC yesterday.

Tom Ince settled the tie for the hosts in stoppage time, with his short-range finish massively boosting Town's hopes of Premier League survival.

After the match, there were scenes of wild celebration around the John Smith's Stadium, with the players, fans and backroom staff all knowing how big those three points could be in Town's quest to secure a second season in the top tier.

And Denmark international Zanka, who was man of the match on the day, admitted he didn't want to leave the turf after the vital victory.

He told HTTV: “I’m still buzzing - I feel like it's been coming.

"We've been performing well and we've been waiting for a moment like this.

"For it to come in stoppage time on a sunny day in Yorkshire - it couldn't be more picturesque.

He added: "I don’t even want to go home.

"You want to just feed off the energy that is here - I wanted to stay out on the field if it was possible!

Zanka was monumental at the back for Town, but also played a large part in the Terriers' winner, picking out Ince for the crucial strike.

On the goal, he said: "I know Lolo [Laurent Depoitre] is a big handful so I just thought 'if I run off him it might bounce down to him or me'.

"And it did, but it was too tight an angle for me to do anything with it and I thought 'my left foot is so slow I might telegraph it, so let me whip it with my right' and hope that someone is in that hole if I get it past [Daryl] Janmaat.

"It did and from then on it just felt like slow motion until Incey touched the ball because you felt like it could be it.

"He met it great with an opportunistic run - it was awesome."