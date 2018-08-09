Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele has signed for Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The Town cult hero has called time on his two-year spell at the Terriers after struggling for game time last season and this pre-season.

The charismatic German joined Town from Dynamo Dresden in the summer of 2016 and played a crucial part in the Terriers’ promotion to the top flight. Hefele scores five goals for Town in his 48 appearances, including memorable strikes against Aston Villa and Leeds United.

On the 27-year-old’s departure, head coach David Wagner said:

“Michael and I have discussed what’s best for him and the club throughout pre-season and I believe this transfer is the correct option for everyone.

“He is a player that I cannot guarantee game time to this coming season and that is why he will now join Nottingham Forest.

“We all know what ‘Hef’ can bring to the pitch and what a superb character he is too, so I am sure he will be a big success at his new club. He has played a big part in what we have achieved here in the last two seasons and I wish him all the best.”

Town chairman Dean Hoyle reiterated the boss’ thoughts. He said:

“’Hef’ isn’t a player we really wanted to lose, but he only has a year remaining on his current contract and understandably he was looking for the security of a longer deal.

“Given everything he has contributed in getting this club to where it is today, letting him pursue this transfer to Nottingham Forest was the right thing to do.

“Nottingham Forest is getting a hell of a player and a terrific person as well. Michael will always be welcome back here as a friend of Huddersfield Town.”