Newcastle United legend Nolberto 'Nobby' Solano is aiming to spring a surprise on Huddersfield Town trio Aaron Mooy , Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen as he aims to take Peru to the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup .

The former Toon winger is a coach for the Peruvian national team, who he represented 95 times in his 15-year international career, and the South American side have been drawn in Group C alongside France, Denmark and Australia.

The Danish squad includes Town duo Lossl and Zanka, while the Socceroos have taken Mooy to Russia this summer.

Solano is hoping to help guide his nation to the knockout rounds in their first World Cup for 36 years, and that mission starts with a clash against Denmark on Saturday - a match the 43-year-old believes is crucial for Peru.

He told the Chronicle : “We have a lot of confidence while the games won’t be easy against Denmark, Australia, and France.

“We are looking for a good result against Denmark because after that it’s France.

“It is a tough group for us now.

“I think the team who we feel are ahead of us in terms of quality is France.

“You look at the last Euros and Iceland got through to the knockout stages.

“We have also reached the latter stages of the Copa America in recent years so there is a positive feeling.

“From that experience, I think if we did make it to the next round and we got through nobody would be thinking we’d be an easy draw.

“You look at England and what happened to them last World Cup - they got knocked out by Costa Rica.

“It is a great experience for us.

“We know what we have to do.

“We work very hard and have a style of football with a great philosophy from the manager.

“The players know what the manager likes to do.

“In a tactical way, we have to be really strong because when you play against European teams it’s different to playing the South American.”