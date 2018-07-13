The video will start in 8 Cancel

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia dominating the headlines over the last month or so it’s sometimes felt like the summer transfer window has taken a back seat.

However, it’s just as active this summer as it was at the same time last year.

At the time of writing, Premier League clubs have made 58 signings since the window opened on May 17.

Those deals have cost a combined total of £619m, with the most expensive Premier League deal being Manchester City's £60m purchase of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

By July 12 last year - when we didn’t have a World Cup or a European Championship - top flight clubs had signed 61 players, just three more than this year.

Those deals came to a combined total of £642m, only £23m more than at this stage of the 2018/19 off-season.

In terms of Huddersfield Town however, David Wagner had made eight signings by this point last year compared to four this season.