England fans have predicted the Three Lions to exit the 2018 World Cup at the quarter-finals stage.

Almost 60 per cent of readers that completed our World Cup predictor see Gareth Southgate's men being knocked out in the last eight after advancing through Group G.

Germany are the most-fancied side to knock the Three Lions out of the tournament, adding a third England scalp to their collection in eight World Cups.

Both England and Belgium will finish the group stages with seven points going on game-by-game predictions.

The crunch match between the two sides is most likely going to end in a draw, with 46 per cent of readers going for a deadlock in Kaliningrad.

However, more than two thirds of predictions (69 per cent) see the Red Devils finish top the group, while the Three Lions top it in just 29 per cent of them.

Gareth Southgate's side have been picked as runners-up in 67 per cent of predictions.

If England do finish as group runners-up, then the predictions suggest they’re most likely to face Colombia, who 72 per cent of people think they will beat.

As group winners, it’s Poland who are most likely to face the Three Lions, with 94 per cent of people fancying Gareth Southgate’s side in that tie.

The luck of the draw hasn’t been kind when it comes to England’s quarter-final opponents.

Finish as group runners-up and the predictions say it’s going to be Germany. Finish as group winners and it’ll be Brazil.

Germany are fancied over England by 84 per cent of people to make predictions on that tie, whilst for Brazil it’s 72 per cent.

It’s the Selecao who are the most fancied team to win the World Cup though.

Over a quarter (26 per cent) of people who made predictions on our gadget picked Brazil as the Champions.

Germany are second favourite at 21 per cent followed by France with 16 per cent, Spain with 10 per cent, Argentina with 9 per cent and then England with 8 per cent.