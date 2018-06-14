Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Chelsea on the opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The John Smith's Stadium clash is due to take place on August 11, with the Town faithful hoping their side can can stifle the Blues as they did in the penultimate match of the 2017/18 season.

Town took a draw at Stamford Bridge that day and clinched Premier League survival, but now face the reverse fixture first up in 2018/19.

But the Terriers' opening day clash could well get changed for TV.

Chelsea have had their opening day clash selected for television in four of the last five seasons.

The only one which hasn't been chosen over that period was last year's barnstormer against Burnley, which the Clarets won 3-2.

Sky Sports and BT Sport will not want to let another five-goal thriller slip through their fingers next season and Chelsea and Town's clash could well get picked up by the broadcasters this season.

That could mean Town play on Friday, Saturday or Sunday on the opening weekend and a win over the Blues on a Friday could once again put them top of the table overnight - as it happened last year when Town claimed a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

After the announcement of the 2018/19 fixtures, the Premier League revealed that the first batch of televised games for August and September will be released on July 6, so that's when Town will have a set date for the opening weekend.

Here are the approximate dates the Premier League will reveal the televised fixtures:

August/September - July 6 (confirmed)

October/November - August 7

December/January - October 12

February - December 12

March - January 25

April - February 22

May - April 5

Matchweek 38 - Matchweek 37