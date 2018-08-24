Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s £60m worth of talent in the Everton squad that Town won’t be facing a week from now.

That’s because ex-Barcelona duo Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes will not be fit to make their debuts for the Goodison Park club for at least three weeks.

The news on his deadline-day signings was confirmed by Marco Silva, so they won’t face David Wagner’s men on Saturday, September 1.

Gomes was not expected to feature in the opening weeks because of a hamstring injury sustained on Barcelona’s pre‑season tour of the US.

Mina, though, is taking longer than anticipated to recover from a foot problem that will keep him out for a minimum of five weeks.

Silva had hoped for a positive update on the £28m signing from Barcelona before tomorrow’s visit to Bournemouth but the Colombia defender is now scheduled to resume training during next month’s international break.

The earliest Mina and Gomes could feature for Everton would be the home game against West Ham United on September 16.

“It looks maybe after the international break they can start working with us,” said the Everton manager, who is in need of the pair with Phil Jagielka suspended and Morgan Schneiderlin injured.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Of Mina, Silva said: “He is recovering from an old injury. It is not something that happened here and not something special.

“The report I had from our medical staff is it is not serious, but you have to take more days to put him in at that level. It is an injury he arrived here with.”

Everton signed Gomes for a €2.25m loan fee - with there being no option for a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

Gomes made the €35m move to Barcelona back in 2016 but found regular La Liga game time a struggle to come by last season, making just 16 appearances in the league.