Aaron Mooy is calling on his experience with Huddersfield Town to help Australia produce a shock at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Socceroos star has been a key cog in Town's Championship promotion and Premier League survival sides, providing a stable base in the centre of midfield alongside Jonathan Hogg.

The 27-year-old, along with his team mates, has made a habit of upsetting the odds in his time in West Yorkshire, and he hopes to continue that trend with his national side when they take on one of the favourites for World Cup glory in their opening game this Saturday - France.

Ahead of the clash with Didier Deschamps' side, Mooy told The Herald Sun : "At Huddersfield we were never in a rush when we played the big teams.

“The more time they’ve got with the ball, the more chances they’ll create. It’s totally different to last year in the Championship. I learned a lot.

“We were never expected to win or get a point against them, just take your time and it upsets their rhythm a bit.”

The Town man knows that France will hold on to the ball for long periods of the clash and put the Socceroos under pressure, but that is a situation he knows well having played in the top flight with Town last term.

“There was lots of game like that for Huddersfield this season," he said.

"It’s really tough, you don’t have the ball much, you’ve got to stay in the game, try and create some chances.

“You might not out-possess them, but when we get a chance we’d score. Game management is very important. Realising the situation of a match.

“It was another amazing season for the club, no one expected us to stay up and we proved everyone wrong. It was very special.

“There’s teams with a lot more quality than us but we have to show that passion and fight, maybe more than the other teams. You need that when you don’t have as much quality as other teams.”

And Mooy's experience with Town has given him hope that the Australians can provide a shock at the World Cup.

“We’ve got to believe we can," Mooy said.

“It’s obviously a strong group but anything can happen, we’ve seen many times people and teams prove pundits wrong.

“Anything’s possible in football, if we play to our very best every game, I feel we’ve got a great chance.”