Aaron Mooy is back in the running for Huddersfield Town against Swansea City – but Terence Kongolo will miss the next two Premier League survival battles.

The 27-year-old Mooy has been in full training all week after missing three matches because of a gashed knee – and head coach David Wagner confirmed he’s ready to play, but maybe not for a full 90 minutes.

Kongolo, meanwhile, suffered a hip injury in the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley and will not only miss out against Swansea, but next week’s crunch clash against Crystal Palace as well.

Meanwhile, two of Wagner’s popular German players are suffering contrasting fortunes on the fitness front.

Fans’ favourite Michael Hefele will be sidelined for six to eight weeks after having a cartilage operation, but Elias Kachunga has returned to full training after not playing a match since the 4-1 win at Watford on December 16.

Kachunga will need more time, but Wagner confirmed it’s more training sharpness than general fitness that’s required for the 25-year-old.

“Aaron has been back in full training for the whole week without any issues,” said Wagner of his key Australian midfield playmaker.

“I thought he was strong in his last match against Bournemouth, like the whole group, before he got the injury.

“He was not able to train for two weeks, but then he was back training individually for a week and now a full week in training.

“To be honest, he has played so many minutes and so many games that it’s been beneficial for him for his body to take a break.

“He looks very sharp and very good in training and he is a very, very important player for us.”

So can he play a full game right now?

“I think Aaron is maybe not able to play 90 minutes at the highest level,” answered the boss.

“For sure he could cope with less than 90 minutes but this is not something I am focused on, it’s just great to have competition in our squad for this position and others as well.”

The absence of AS Monaco loanee Kongolo means Wagner will have to make at least one change in defence against Carlos Carvalhal’s Welsh raiders.

“Terence has a hip injury after the Tottenham game and he will be out for the next couple of games – back after the international break,” explained Wagner.

“Hef, unfortunately, has not been able to deal with his meniscus problems and he needed surgery, which he had on Wednesday. He will be out for six to eight weeks.”

While Kongolo is out, Wagner has left backs Chris Lowe and Scott Malone fighting for a start, while Alex Pritchard is fully fit to contest the No10 position after being taken off at Wembley.