Key midfielder Aaron Mooy will miss the next two matches for Huddersfield Town – and possibly three.

The Australian ace suffered a gashed left knee which forced him off in the 4-1 home victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old star, the stitched wound became infected and he now faces two weeks on the sidelines.

Head coach David Wagner confirmed Mooy will sit out the FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium and also the vital Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion the following Saturday, February 24.

Mooy will then face a battle to prove his readiness for the top-flight clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday, March 3.

“Aaron’s injury is only a cut but, unfortunately, there was infection when he got the stitches and this means a slight setback, but nothing serious,” said Wagner, who is also without cup-tied midfielder Alex Pritchard.

“He will miss the next two matches for sure and maybe Tottenham as well.

“But he will be back, it is nothing like where there is ligament or muscle damage, it is just infection.

“This can happen, it’s just an unlucky situation and like I say, it means he will be out for two weeks, maybe three.”

So is it a relief the team’s guiding midfielder is not out for longer at a crucial stage of the season?

“I am always sad when my players are injured, especially Aaron who played on a very high level against Bournemouth,” answered the boss.

“He was back to his best, so the injury was very unlucky for him, but he will come back fresh, mentally and physically in two weeks and he will help us.

“It’s good that Danny Williams is back in training and the squad, so he is in competition, and Phil Billing and Jonathan Hogg are able to play this position as well – like Dean Whitehead who was in the squad against Birmingham.

“So we have options in this position, even if we never like to lose Aaron or any of our other players.”