Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy helped Australia to a thumping 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic today.

The Socceroos took on the Czechs in Austria this afternoon in preparation for the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off in 13 days.

Mooy notched one assist in the clash, creating Matthew Leckie's second with an excellent charge downfield, followed by a pass to the on-rushing winger on the right side of the box.

The Hertha Berlin forward made no mistake with the finish, adding a second to the opener he had bagged in the first half.

Mooy played the full 90 minutes at the NV Arena, bossing the midfield for the World Cup-bound side who put the clash out of reach thanks to a Andrew Nabbout strike and Jakub Jugas own goal.

The Town man's national side take on Hungary in their final warm-up match on Saturday, June 9, before heading to Russia for the World Cup shortly after.