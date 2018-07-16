Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town had not sent a representative to the World Cup since 1962 before this year, but four Terriers made history this summer.

Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and new signing Ramadan Sobhi all flew to Russia with their nations this year, ending Town’s 56-year wait to get a player on the greatest stage in football.

More history was made by Danish defender Zanka at the tournament as well, with the 28-year-old becoming the first Town man ever to score in a World Cup match when he netted the opener against Croatia in the Round of 16.

The summer will be remembered for many reasons, including England’s performance at the finals, but this year’s competition will be extra-special for the Town faithful, many of whom have never seen a Terrier at the World Cup.

The four representatives were given longer to recuperate after their busy off-seasons and are yet to rejoin their Town team mates for pre-season training.

After the Bury match, head coach David Wagner revealed when the quartet would return to PPG Canalside.

He said: "The first ones will come back next week and the Danish guys will come back the week after.

"They deserved their break and then they will come back and do their testings, which the players who are here have done already.

"Then we know exactly where they are and we will start to work with them in pre-season."

Ramadan is the first of the four to return from his holidays, with the Egyptian at Canalside today ahead of stepping up his return with testing and training later this week.

Mooy will be the next to rejoin his Town team mates on Thursday, July 19, while Zanka and Lossl will link up with the rest of the squad on Monday, July 25.

It has been confirmed that Ramadan will travel to Germany with his team mates, although the club have not yet announced whether Mooy will travel.