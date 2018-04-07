Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy is under no illusion the side need more points in order to remain in the Premier League for another season.

Despite picking up only one point from the last four games, the Terriers’ gap from the bottom three has remained largely the same with the side currently 16th and three points off the drop zone.

It means the club’s top-flight status is still very much in their own hands – something not lost on the Australian ahead of today’s trip to the South Coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

“We know we need more points so it doesn’t matter what other sides are doing,” Aaron Mooy said.

“We played a really good game against Brighton earlier in the season and that can only give us confidence and belief to do it again.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of the run-in so bring it on.”

The remainder of Town's games in April are at home to Watford and Everton with the away trip to Chelsea rearranged for Wednesday May 9th due to their involvement in the FA Cup.

It means Town’s final three games of the season are against Premier League giants Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

On the run-in, Mooy added: “You need mental strength, especially in the next two weeks.

“You need to be focused, keep going and try to make it happen this weekend.

“It would be just as big as last season to stay in the Premier League. Our main focus has always been to stay in the league and we have a great opportunity to do that.”