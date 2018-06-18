The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy is looking forward to taking on team mates Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen at the 2018 World Cup .

The Socceroos face Denmark in Samara on Thursday, with the winner earning three points and pushing themselves closer to the knockout stages of football's greatest tournament.

Mooy's Australia are in need of the victory after losing to France in their first match, while Denmark sit second in Group C having beaten Peru in their opening match.

A win on Thursday would push Denmark to the brink of the knockout phase, while Australia likely need to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

And the match will take on more significance for key Australia midfielder Mooy, who will look to unpick a defence housing team mates Zanka and Lossl.

Mooy told Town's official website : “It’ll be strange to play against Zanka and Jonas.

“During the game, you don’t think about things like that and you just try your best for your country, but it will be nice if I get the chance to play against them."

The Town star also told AAP : "Jorgensen played every minute of the season. The only two to do that were him and the goalkeeper.

"They're very durable, dependable and consistent.

"Jorgensen is a very good defender. He's always there.

"Never whinges. Never misses training. Mr dependable."

Mooy also spoke about the jokes in the Town dressing room when Australia drew Denmark in Group C last year.

He said: "There were a few jokes back in December when we drew them.

"Because we were in a pressure situation towards the end, there weren't that many for a few months.

"And then when we survived they came back out."