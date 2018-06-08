The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town stars Aaron Mooy, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl are back in international action tomorrow.

Mooy's Socceroos take on Hungary in their final 2018 World Cup warm-up match before Bert van Marwijk's side travel to their tournament base cap in Kazan.

The match kicks off at the Groupama Arena in Budapest at 4.30pm (GMT) on Saturday, June 9.

Australia won their last match 4-0 against the Czech Republic, with Mooy setting up Mathew Leckie for his second goal of the game with a lovely run and pass into the Hertha Berlin forward's feet.

The Town man didn't score himself, but was influential in the Socceroos' first ever win over the Czech Republic.

Also in international action over the weekend are Danish duo Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl, who take on Mexico in Brondby (7pm kick off).

Denmark are also playing their final warm-up match ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but all eyes will likely be on their opponents after a sex scandal shook the Mexico camp earlier this week.

The Dane's drew their last match 0-0 with Nordic rivals Sweden, who are also heading to the World Cup in less than a week's time.

Both Denmark and Australia will be focused on putting in solid performances ahead of the competition, with the sides set to take each other on in the group stages of the tournament.

That Group C match, which could feature all three Town men at the World Cup, takes place on Thursday, 21 June in Samara (1pm kick off).