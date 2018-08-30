Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy has been named in the Australia squad for the upcoming international break.

The Socceroos do not have a match over the two-week break, but new head coach Graham Arnold has called the 31-man squad together to assess his options as he begins his rein as boss.

The Turkish training camp takes place between Monday, September 3 and Tuesday, September 11 in Antalya, with Mooy being joined by the likes of Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak and Celtic forward Daniel Arzani, who is on loan from Manchester City.

The group will train together for eight days in Turkey in preparation for their friendly match in the Middle East in October, before facing two more friendlies in November.

Australia face South Korea in Brisbane on November 17 in their first home match under Arnold before heading to the Asian Cup in the UAE in January.

On announcing his first squad, Arnold told the Socceroos' website: "Next week’s camp in Turkey marks the start of a new phase for the Socceroos.

"While we will have numerous field, tactical, and video sessions during the seven days that we are together in Turkey, we will also spend plenty of time off the pitch discussing our individual and team objectives and identity.

"As an organisation we've made the decision to take this camp close to the bulk of the players involved. This will lighten the travel load on the majority of the group, ensuring that they arrive in camp and back at their clubs as fresh as possible.

"The 31 players we have invited to Antalya will be the first to receive an opportunity to work with us, however we have a long list of players that we are monitoring and we will continue to assess them as we seek to add to the depth of the team."