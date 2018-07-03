The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has been named Australian footballer of the year for the third time in a row.

The Town linchpin was given the honour after his colleagues voted for him as the outstanding player of the past year due to his performances for the Terriers and the Australia national team.

Mooy helped steer Town to Premier League survival against the odds last season, picking out Laurent Depoitre at Stamford Bridge for the goal against Chelsea which would eventually lead to Town clinching a second season in the top flight.

The 27-year-old was also hugely influential in the Socceroos' 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, as well as impressing with his nation in the finals in Russia this summer.

After the announcement, Mooy took to social media to express his pride at receiving the award.

He tweeted : "Very proud to have won Australian footballer of the year 2018 voted by the players."

Mooy also scooped the award in 2016 and 2017.