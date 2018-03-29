The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy and Phil Billing are both expected to pass fitness tests and be ready to battle for Huddersfield Town at Newcastle United.

And on-loan AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo – along with long-term injury victim Jon Gorenc Stankovic – are also back in the running for a Premier League return.

That’s the message from head coach David Wagner , who expects midfielders Mooy and Billing to return to full squad training tomorrow after working with the fitness coaches today.

The 27-year-old Mooy did not feature for Australia in their friendly against Colombia at Fulham’s Craven Cottage while Billing returned early from Denmark Under 21 duty.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Both appear ready for the trip to the North East, however, with Wagner confirming: “Aaron and Phil are back on the grass with the fitness coaches and will be back with the group tomorrow. They are both in contention for Saturday.”

Town are looking to end a run of three matches without a win since their last success at West Brom, but Wagner is in positive mood.

“It’s a very exciting game against Newcastle,” said Wagner, whose side are 15th and three points above the drop zone.

“We are in the most exciting period of the season and entering the last few yards, and we do have very good memories from Newcastle.”

Kongolo hasn’t figured for Town since being injured in the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham at Wembley. He completed the 90 minutes but came out of the game with a hip injury.

Stankovic has been out with a knee ligament injury for 13 months, last appearing in last season’s FA Cup replay defeat by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

“Injury wise we are in a good place,” said Wagner.

“Only Michael Hefele and Danny Williams are out until the end of the season.

“Terence Kongolo has been back in training since the international break.

“He is in contention. It’s a big boost for all of us because he played very well before his injury.”