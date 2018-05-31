Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy is ready to battle against the best at this year's World Cup with Australia.

The Terriers' midfield linchpin is currently training with the Socceroos ahead of the competition in Russia this summer - their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.

The Aussies will have to battle hard to extend their tournament past the group stage, with France, Denmark and Peru all joining them in Group C.

But Mooy is not put off by the challenge his nation faces and is ready to compete with any side in Russia - including the hotly-tipped French who the Socceroos start their campaign against in Kazan on June 16.

"If you want to compete, you have to take out the big boys," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "We deserve to be there as much as them.

"I'm sure the manager, the boss, will try and give us as much chance to get something out of the game.

"It's hard to say whether we'll qualify [for the Round of 16] because we're starting afresh. We haven't been with the new coaching staff for too long.

"But we all believe in what they're doing and I think we've got a chance for sure."

In preparation for the World Cup, Bert van Marwijk's side has been training in Turkey, but flew out to Austria on Wednesday ahead of a warm-up match against the Czech Republic.

The match takes place on Friday, June 1, with kick off at noon (GMT) at the NV Arena and will be Australia's penultimate clash before the the World Cup finals begin.

The Socceroos' last game before the tournament is scheduled eight days later against Hungary in Budapest and Mooy is confident the training regime and warm-up matches will allow Australia to be properly prepared for the competition.

He said: "We'll be very well prepared. It's all about making that chance as big as we can.

"Players say going to a World Cup, it's one of the best parts of their career and I can't wait."