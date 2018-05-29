Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy has revealed he was the subject of interest from clubs in Asia before he moved to Manchester City in 2016.

The Australia international joined Huddersfield Town on loan shortly after signing for the Citizens two summers ago, before the Terriers made the deal permanent ahead of their maiden Premier League season last year.

But it all could have been different for Town and Mooy, with the former Bolton Wanderers man attracting clubs in Asia thanks to his performances in his two-year spells at both Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City before his move back to the UK.

"As soon as I came back, I wanted to go back and prove myself," Mooy told beIN Sports .

"It took four years in Australia for something good enough to pop up.

"There was clubs in Asia interested in me and I decided to just stick it out to the end of the season and it turned out Manchester City wanted to invest in me. It gave me a pathway back to Europe."

The former St Mirren man went on to speak about his pride at being able to represent Town in English football's top tier.

"I knew I had to have a good season if I wanted to stay at that level," he said.

"Growing up in Australia, Premier League’s pretty much the only thing on television. I always watched it, always wanted to do it and I remember the day, my first game, not that long ago. I had so much happiness inside.

"I was 25 when I left Australia to play in the Premier League and no matter what happens from now, I’ll be very, very proud of what I did."