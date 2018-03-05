Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri and academy product Lewis O'Brien earned the Terriers' Under 23s victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane today.

The Moroccan midfielder netted Town's equaliser at Bramall Lane after Tyler Smith had opened the scoring for the hosts, before O'Brien snatched the win for Town with two minutes to go.

The Terriers dominated most of the match but found themselves behind after 25 minutes when Smith latched on to a poor back pass and slotted past Joel Coleman.

Town's cup keeper got a touch on the effort, but could not keep the scores level in south Sheffield.

The visitors continued to press after the opening strike, but were made to wait until 10 minutes after the break to pull level, when Sabiri nodded past Jake Eastwood in United's net after the stopper had saved another headed effort just minutes before.

And the points were wrapped up for the Terriers on the day thanks to a sweet strike from O'Brien which nestled into the bottom left corner of Eastwood's goal in the 88th minute.

Also in action for Town's U23s were first team squad members Chris Lowe, Dean Whitehead and Scott Malone.