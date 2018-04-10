Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure believes the Hornets need to target more points if they are to secure their top-flight status for another season - starting with the "massive" game at Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Javi Gracia's side sit 12th in the Premier League table - five points above Huddersfield Town and nine clear of the relegation zone - but are not yet mathematically safe from the drop.

Any fears would have surely evaporated with a win over Burnley on Saturday, but the Hornets blew a lead, allowing the Clarets to net two quick-fire goals and claim all three points at Vicarage Road.

And because of that defeat snatched from the jaws of victory, Doucoure - who netted a consolation goal against the Terriers in the 4-1 defeat in December - insists Watford need to earn more points - with the weekend clash with Town in his sights.

After the loss to Burnley, the Frenchman told the Watford Observer: “We are very disappointed because we were ahead in the game and scored, but in two minutes we lost the game.

“We have to learn because today was a very important game we had to win, so we have to go to the next game and get the points.

“Every game is very important and Huddersfield is a massive game for us. We have five games left now, so we have to take points to be safe.”

One of the weapons Town could look to utilise in order to take all three points at the weekend is offensive set plays, with Watford conceding 17 goals from such situations this season - the joint most in the Premier League alongside Brighton and Hove Albion.

On the dead ball issue, Doucoure said: “It was similar to Bournemouth last week because we conceded from a free-kick again. We have to work on that and work on winning the first and second ball.

“When they came back to 1-1, I think they were more focused than us and they scored twice in a few minutes.”