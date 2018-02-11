Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town received a huge amount of praise from the Match of the Day 2 pundits for their superb win over AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Terriers ran out 4-1 victors over Eddie Howe's side, with goals from Alex Pritchard, Rajiv Van La Parra and a Steve Mounie brace handing all three points to the West Yorkshire outfit.

Philip Neville was particularly impressed with David Wagner's men, with January signing Pritchard and Jonathan Hogg being singled out for specific praise.

The Class of '92 graduate said: "They shifted their mentality today - they had not won in eight games.

"The team that came up from the Championship last season played with no fear and they played on the front foot with intensity.

"I think since Christmas they have gone back into their shell, they've played with too much fear, they've sat off teams, they've parked the bus, but today they were absolutely fanstic.

"Everybody on the front foot, pressing the ball - they didn't allow any Bournemouth player to have time on the ball.

"Look at everyone pressing, look how high the centre backs are.

"Bournemouth just couldn't get out - they suffocated them throughout the game and they picked up second balls.

"Hogg and the midfield just squeezed in behind - that's fantastic as a centre forward when you win the ball so high up.

"Pritchard made a real difference today - he was busy and every time the ball went forward he got up in behind.

"They were just fantastic from the first minute to the last.

"What I think has happened with Huddersfield is that they've thought 'we're in the bottom three here and we're in trouble, we need to change our mentality' and they did that today, but they need to keep that up - that level of intensity."

He added: "Home form will see them in the Premier League next year, so at home they've got to play like that - away they have to play a little bit smarter, but at home they've just got to go for it like they did at the start of the season."

After his analysis, Neville likened the Town performance to Newcastle United's, with the Toon claiming a 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park just hours after Town's vital victory.

He said: "Huddersfield and Newcastle had similar performances today - going for it on the front foot intensely.

"I just wonder whether the teams at the bottom now will look at those performances and think ' we've got to do the same'.