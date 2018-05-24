The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will once again make the short trip across the Pennines to face Accrington Stanley as part of their pre-season preparations.

The Terriers made a similar journey last summer where Tom Ince scored on his debut for David Wagner's men in a 1-0 win at the Wham Stadium.

The German head coach gave debuts to the majority of his summer signings in an encounter which was played out in glorious sunshine in front of a crowd of 1,663 fans.

Both sides went on to have hugely successful league campaigns – Huddersfield Town maintaining their top-flight status whilst Stanley gained promotion to League One as champions.

And Head coach Wagner alongside counterpart John Coleman will be hoping the omens are good for the forthcoming season as they once again lock horns on Saturday July 14th (kick-off 3pm).

Ticket details for the Wham Stadium will be announced in due course with supporters advised to keep an eye on Huddersfield Town's official website.