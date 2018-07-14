The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town take on Accrington Stanley on Saturday in their second pre-season clash of the summer.

Town claimed a comfortable 4-0 victory over League Two Bury in midweek and will travel to the Wham Stadium to take on League One Stanley this weekend, with kick off at 3pm.

The clash will once again give David Wagner the chance to give his squad more game time, with the Premier League season now less than a month away.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Who's playing?

Accrington Stanley vs Huddersfield Town - Pre-season friendly.

When and where?

Kick off is at 3pm, Saturday, July 14 at the Wham Stadium.

Are there any tickets left?

There are tickets left for Town's second pre-season clash and you can purchase them online here or on the gate at the Wham Stadium.

Adult tickets cost £10, while concessions, students and Under 18s can get a ticket for £5.

Under 12s can watch the match for £2 if they are accompanied by a full-paying adult.

Can I watch the highlights?

Yes, you can.

The club will be uploading the highlights to HTTV and YouTube after the clash. You can visit their YouTube channel here.

Weather forecast?

The Met Office is forecasting a warm day in Lancashire this weekend, with temperatures peaking at 22 degrees Celsius at 4pm.

There is a less than five per cent chance of rain, but it could be cloudy at the Wham Stadium.

Any team news?

Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna is unlikely to feature at the Wham Stadium after picking up an injury in the first pre-season clash against Bury FC.

Terence Kongolo also picked up a minor knock at Gigg Lane, but could still get game time in Lancashire should he be cleared by Town's medical team in time.

Ben Hamer is the only other new signing available to the Terriers, with Ramadan Sobhi due back from his holidays next week following his 2018 World Cup campaign with Egypt.

Aaron Mooy is also scheduled to return next week, while Danish duo Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen have an extra week off.

Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams were not included in the midweek squad that faced Bury as the pair step up their respective returns from injury.

Tell me about Accrington Stanley

Known as 'the club that wouldn't die', the original Accrington Stanley collapsed in 1966 after 75 years of existence.

Two years later, the club was reformed and in 2003 Stanley were promoted to the Conference for the first time in their history.

In 2006 Stanley were back in the Football League for the first time since the early 1960s and last year they were promoted to League One after clinching the League Two title.

The Town match is Stanley's first of the 2018/19 pre-season.

Last year, Town claimed a 1-0 win over John Coleman's side thanks to Tom Ince's second-half strike.

Which kit will Town wear?

The Terriers will don their new home kit for the clash.

Any match odds?

No odds have been released for the pre-season clash between Stanley and Town.

You can however bet on Town's 2018/19 campaign, with the Terriers 6/5 on SkyBet to go down and 4/6 to remain in the top flight.

Town are at 1500/1 to clinch a fourth top-tier title.